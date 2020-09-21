The Henderson Cross Country team competed at the East Texas Invitational in New Summerfield last weekend, Sept. 11 and 12. The Middle school team went on Friday and the High school team competed on Saturday.
The Middle school team ran the 2-mile track on Friday, with the three members placing in the top 15. There were 35 runners in total from all of the schools that were invited to compete. The three members that ran for Henderson were Adrian Saucedo, Matthew Davis, and Austin Bisnette.
Saucedo placed second overall with a time of twelve minutes and 52 seconds. Davis placed fifth with a time of thirteen and 23 seconds. A bit further behind these two came Bisnette, with the twelfth place at a time of sixteen minutes and 16 seconds. These guys are an outstanding group who show promise to achieve greater heights the more they practice and compete.
In the High school competition that was hosted by New Summerfield as well but on Saturday, where the boys ran a 5k and the girls ran a 2-mile. There were 45 total runners for the boys and 33 for the girls.
For the boys, the team from Henderson consisted of Andrew Morales, Brandon Guevarra, Erik Suarez, and Juan Gonzales. Morales landed a fifth place with a time of nineteen minutes and 45 seconds. Guevarra secured eighth place with a time of twenty minutes and 28 seconds. Suarez followed on his heels and grabbed ninth place with a time of twenty minutes and 36 seconds. Gonzalez was pushed into the middle of the group with the twentieth place obtained with a time of twenty-three minutes and 6 seconds.
In the girls' competition, the only girl that competed for Henderson was Ashley Martinez. She managed to land a fourth place with a time of fourteen minutes and 54 seconds.
These young athletes continue forward on their cross country journey, making headway and persevering through arduous training. Their next tournament is the Van YWAM Invitational that is hosted by the Twin Oaks Ranch in Lindale, Tx.
The High school team competed on Friday while the Middle school team competed Saturday. The results from the meet for both the High school and Middle school teams will come in a later edition.