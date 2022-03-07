Henderson Lions quarterback and junior Jacobe Robinson announced his commitment to the Boston College Eagles on his Twitter account last week after receiving their offer five days prior.
Robinson will graduate from Henderson High School in 2023.
Robinson committed to the Eagles over offers from Yale, Alcorn State University, Northwestern University, and many others earlier. He will join their team as a quarterback after graduating.
Last season, Robinson made his mark on the field during his first season as a quarterback. Despite the Lions finishing with a 1-5 district record, Robinson scored 22 touchdowns with 280 rushing yards and 126 passes with about a 62% completion percentage, which earned him All-District first-team quarterback honors earlier this year. Academically, he holds a 4.0 GPA.
Robinson is also the son of Henderson’s head football coach, Othell Robinson, and DeSoto’s head basketball coach, Andrea Robinson.
Before coming to Henderson, Othell Robinson was an offensive coordinator for Crowley and helped lead the DeSoto Eagles to their 2016 state championship. Additionally, in November, Andrea Robinson took her 500th career win against Arlington’s Mansfield Timberview.
Furthermore, Jacobe Robinson’s older brother, Shawn Robinson, currently plays as the quarterback for the Missouri Tigers.
The Boston College Eagles is a part of the NCAA Division I, with rivalries with Virginia Tech, Clemson, the University of Massachusetts, Notre Dame, and Syracuse.
Led by head coach Jeff Hafley, the Eagles finished their 2021 season with a 6-6 overall record.