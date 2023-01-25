Boys team claims third place
The Lions and Lady Lion powerlifters traveled to Texarkana for the FCA Lift Off Invitational on Saturday where they collected a handful of individual medals and a third-place finish overall for the boys team.
Kaleb Tate and Nolyn Norris won first-place in their weight classes (181 and 165) and were also named the Best Boy Lifter and Best Girl Lifter. Tate’s total lifted was 1330 (500 squat, 325 bench, 505 dead lift). Norris’ total was 895 (355 squat, 190 bench, 350 dead lift).
Dominick Alvarez claimed second place in the boys’ 165 class with a 1070 total (405 squat, 240 bench, 425 dead lift).
Brock Johnson also took second place in the 308 class with 1515 total lifted (580 squat, 385 bench, 550 dead lift).
Johnathan Bateman’s 1280 total (465 squat, 300 bench, 515 dead lift) earned him third place in the super heavyweight class.
Josh Mata placed fifth in the 181 class with a 1115 total (415 squat, 275 bench, 425 dead lift).
Aelena Kellum took third in the 198 class with 815 (300 squat, 190 bench, 325 dead lift).
Jasmine Simon also got a third-place medal in the 259 class with a 740 total (270 squat, 175 bench, 295 dead lift).
Chantevia Foster placed fifth in the 259+ class with a 670 total (235, 160 bench, 275 dead lift).
The next powerlifting meet for Henderson will be the Cedar Hill Invitational, with the girls competing at Feb. 10 and the boys on Feb. 11.