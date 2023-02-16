Henderson’s powerlifters competed in the Cedar Hill Invitational from Feb. 10 to 11 where they held their own against 5A and 6A schools and came away with multiple individual medals and personal records.
The boys placed second overall behind Royse City and narrowly ahead of Cedar Hill and the girls placed fourth.
The boys’ individual first-place finishers were Brock Johnson and Kaleb Tate. Johnson lifted a total of 1570 lbs. (615 squat, 390 bench, 565 deadlift) in the competitive super heavyweight class. For the 181 weight class, Tate’s total was 1375 (530 squat, 325 bench, 520 deadlift). He was also named Outstanding Lifter for the boys’ competition.
Dominick Alvarez took second in the 165 class with 1110 (440 squat, 230 bench, 440 deadlift).
Kennedy Miller finished third in the 114 class with 495 (180 squat, 105 bench, 210 deadlift).
Cy Sledge took third in the 132 class with 825 (295 squat, 205 bench, 325 deadlift).
Jesstin Starling was third in the 148 class with 950 (350 squat, 225 bench, 375 deadlift).
Josh Mata was third in the 181 class with 1155 (440 squat, 275 bench, 440 deadlift).
Raphael Valdez finished third in the 275 class with 1050 (380 squat, 255 bench, 415 deadlift).
Hunter Harkins was fourth in the 165 class with 1050 (395 squat, 260 bench, 395 deadlift).
The girls had two first-place medalists: Precious Vellum and Nolyn Norris. Kellum lifted 890 total (340 squat, 210 bench, 340 deadlift) in the 198 class. Norris’ 900 total (350 squat, 190 bench, 360 deadlift) beat out 24 other athletes in the 148 class. She was named Outstanding Lifter in the girls competition.
Cayla Thomas took third in the 148 class with 670 (265 squat, 135 bench, 270 deadlift).
Madison Fancher finished third in the 181 class with 580 (215 squat, 140 bench, 225 deadlift).
Chantevia Foster was fourth in the 259+ class with 725 (260 squat, 200 bench, 265 deadlift).
Kaelah Pellum was fifth in the 259+ class with 640 (260 squat, 125 bench, 255 deadlift).