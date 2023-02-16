Henderson’s powerlifters competed in the Cedar Hill Invitational from Feb. 10 to 11 where they held their own against 5A and 6A schools and came away with multiple individual medals and personal records.

The boys placed second overall behind Royse City and narrowly ahead of Cedar Hill and the girls placed fourth.

