KILGORE - The Henderson Lions completed the first round of district play with a 52-45 road win over the Bulldogs Friday night. More importantly, it give the Lions a share of the district lead at 5-1.
“It was a great win and we kept our composure,” said coach Joshua Francis. We got up and stayed up and handled their pressure.”
Henderson led at the end of each quarter and by as many as 11 at the end of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs came to within three points midway through the fourth quarter, but Caleb Medford drove the lane and scored a floater to push the lead back to five points.
Medford led the Lions with 13 points on the night.
Henderson had a fair night at the charity stripe hitting 9-of-16 for just a tad over 50%.
Kilgore had a slightly better average on a 7-for-11 night, but didn’t match the Henderson offensive output.
The Lions took Tuesday night off as the district has an odd number of opponents.
They will resume play Friday night at home against Gilmer.
Henderson’s lone loss has been to Cumberland Academy at Tyler.
Henderson and Cumberland will lock horns again in Henderson on Feb. 7.
“We are going to go undefeated. We’re going to get better every day,” Francis said about the second round of district play. “We’re going to win every game. We’re going to fight each day and get better.”
According to MaxPreps, Henderson is 5-1, followed by Spring Hill and Cumberland at 4-2.
Kilgore had not reported all of its games, but is possibly at 4-2 also.
Spring Hill has lost to Henderson and Chapel Hill, but owns a win over Cumberland.
Box Score
HHS 15 11 14 12 - 52
KHS 10 13 12 10 - 45
Henderson (52) Medford 13, Fields 5, Fuller 8, Washington 67, Collins 12, Phillips 4, Wallace 1.
Kilgore (45) Thompson 12, Ingram 14, Reike 11, Van Zandt 1, Hawkins 4.