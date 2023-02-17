Cheers rang through the Henderson Middle School (HMS) gym on Thursday afternoon as seventh-grader Union Freeman dribbled down the court and made his first basket of the game.
Freeman, a 12-year-old with autism, would go on to make three more field goals for a total of eight points. The Thursday game was the Henderson Cubs’ developmental team’s last one of the season and it’s been a transformative one for Freeman. It’s boosted his confidence and also inspired the kids around him.
“The kids love him,” said his coach Cleveland Brown. “He’s so energetic at pep rallies. A real crowd pleaser.”
He describes Freeman as a social butterfly with a big, creative personality. He frequently makes his coaches and teachers laugh, like the time he told Brown that he’d just spoken to LeBron James, and if he keeps practicing he’ll make the team with him.
When it comes to their basketball games Freeman said, “I can help people if anything goes wrong.”
He joined the game for the second half on Thursday and played with gusto, encouraging the other players and calling out when he was open. He’s brought energy overall to the developmental team that’s uplifted morale, Brown says.
The HMS basketball coaches created that team for kids who didn’t make the A or B teams. “We have many kids that try out for limited spots,” said Brown. Instead of just cutting them, they wanted to give them other opportunities to play. If they show improvement, they have the chance to be called up. They always play intrasquad games whenever the Cubs teams have home games.
Brown is also Union’s P.E. teacher and he came up with the idea of having him play basketball this year after they’d helped him learn how to shoot. “Last year he couldn’t get the ball up in proper shooting form over his head,” explained Brown. He encouraged Union to try underhanded shooting which he soon became comfortable and successful with. Once he’d joined the team he attempted overhand shooting to emulate the other kids and he’s now picked up that skill.
Freeman’s introduction to the team months ago has also been a valuable lesson on empathy and flexibility for the other players. His dad, Stephen Freeman, was moved by the way they embraced him. Several times throughout the game, the other players, even from the opposing team, would pass him the ball and give him a chance to score. In those moments the home crowd enthusiastically turned up the cheers. That’s been the case all season.
“He loves it,” said Stephen. It’s one of many ways he says the Henderson teachers have helped Union to flourish. “They’ve been wonderful, from Pre-K onward.”
Union is very close to his dad who never misses a game. Stephen was running a little late to the Thursday game and Union couldn’t bring himself to play until he’d arrived.
“I can’t play, I can’t play,” Union said as he anxiously scanned the crowd.
“Don’t worry, he’ll be here,” Brown reassured Union on the sidelines.
Stephen made it in time for the second half and that’s when Union proudly took to the court. After the final buzzer, he rushed over to his dad for a triumphant high-five.