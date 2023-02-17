Cheers rang through the Henderson Middle School (HMS) gym on Thursday afternoon as seventh-grader Union Freeman dribbled down the court and made his first basket of the game. 

Freeman, a 12-year-old with autism, would go on to make three more field goals for a total of eight points. The Thursday game was the Henderson Cubs’ developmental team’s last one of the season and it’s been a transformative one for Freeman. It’s boosted his confidence and also inspired the kids around him. 

