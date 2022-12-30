The Henderson Lions put the work in over the holiday break with their third and last scrimmage of the soccer pre-season on Thursday morning. The game ended in a tough 3-7 loss against the Palestine Wildcats, but head coach Jorge Cardenas told the team not to hang their heads over it this early.

“We’re a work in progress,” Cardenas said, adding that the team needs more consistency at both ends. “We were not able to solve offensive situations. We had a lot of chances here but I think, defensively, we were shaken up.”

