The Henderson Lions put the work in over the holiday break with their third and last scrimmage of the soccer pre-season on Thursday morning. The game ended in a tough 3-7 loss against the Palestine Wildcats, but head coach Jorge Cardenas told the team not to hang their heads over it this early.
“We’re a work in progress,” Cardenas said, adding that the team needs more consistency at both ends. “We were not able to solve offensive situations. We had a lot of chances here but I think, defensively, we were shaken up.”
Despite their challenges on the field that morning, Cardenas was happy that the whole team got minutes in and got good practice against Palestine’s high-caliber team, who were regional semifinalists last year.
In the Lions’ first two scrimmages earlier in December, they went 2-1 against Athens and 1-0 against Chapel Hill, another very good team. “Today they stumbled, but it’s hard to get back into the groove during the Christmas holiday,” Cardenas said. “That’s just part of it.”
The Lions have gotten a head start by jumping into the pre-season a little earlier than last year. In the 2021-2022 season, they finished second in district with a 9-3 record behind Kilgore. They fell to Diboll 1-2 in the first round of the playoffs.
Eight starters are returning to the varsity team this year, many of them seniors now. Their first district game will be on the road against Center on Jan. 27. The JV will play at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
The varsity’s first regular, non-district game will be against Hudson at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 at home. The JV will participate in a tournament at Hudson from Jan. 5 to Jan 7.