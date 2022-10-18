The Henderson varsity boys cross country team raced their hearts out and earned first place in the District 17-4A meet on Wednesday afternoon in Longview. The win qualified them to Regionals which will take place on October 24 in Huntsville. Joining the varsity boys’ team there will be Jordan Williams from the varsity girls’ team after she qualified by finishing 10th place in her race.
Junior Andrew Morales of the varsity boys has been having a stellar season and today finished second behind his rival, Emery Crayton, a phenom from Chapel Hill. Morales has been chasing Crayton for the last few meets, and he trailed him by a few paces throughout most of the race. He ultimately finished 18 seconds behind him. “I was confident and tired,” Morales said about that last stretch. “I wasn’t a hundred percent sure how far the next guy was but I was going to give my all to try to get second or even catch the kid in front of me, if I could.”