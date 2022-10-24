It was not the outcome the Henderson Lions wanted for their homecoming game as they battled the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 41-10 loss on Friday night, but regardless they played a clean game and their playoff hopes are still alive.
They looked steady early on as they forced the Bulldogs to punt after their first possession. When it was their ball, the Lions moved methodically down the field with runs and catches by Kaleb Tate and Montana Warren. Warren ultimately couldn’t find his way through the Chapel Hill defenders but the Lions got themselves an early lead with a 36-yard field goal by Julian Garza.
The second possession by Chapel Hill looked like it was going to be another rough one for them as the ball slipped out of their player’s hands after the kickoff. They didn’t let that blunder rattle them and several big passes later, they’d scored the first touchdown of the game to give them a 7-3 lead.
Henderson had the ball for the last two minutes of the first quarter and made slow gains. It was only when the second quarter started that they picked up steam with a huge pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson. If Jamal’s foot hadn’t gone out-of-bounds at the three-yard line, it would’ve been a touchdown pass. Shortly afterward the Lions did a blitz and Tate got them their first touchdown of the night.
Their 10-7 lead over Chapel Hill wouldn’t last long. Despite incurring some penalties, Chapel Hill broke quickly into Lions’ territory and their quarterback Demetrius Brisbon ran in a touchdown himself.
The long second quarter saw the Lions struggling to move the ball with Robinson frequently finding himself under pressure, leading to incomplete passes. His receivers were also usually fending off two Chapel Hill defenders at a time.
A suddenly porous Lions’ defense allowed Chapel Hill’s Brisbon to break free of tackles for a 43-yard touchdown run to give them a 21-10 lead. Despite that setback, the Lions were holding it together. They managed to stop Chapel Hill from adding another touchdown before the half ended. A false start penalty by Chapel Hill also prevented them from attempting a field goal to increase their lead. After that, the Lions looked poised to turn the game around in the second half.
But Chapel Hill was also ready for them. It was the Lions’ ball as the third quarter began but Chapel Hill’s defense came at them aggressively. They were quickly forced to punt. Chapel Hill made swift gains deep into Lions’ territory and suddenly lost the ball to a Dashawn Jackson interception at the one-yard line. Then, just as suddenly, the Lions’ fumbled the ball back to them. It was a disastrous turn that clearly frustrated the Lions. They were unprepared when Chapel Hill’s Rickey Stewart ran right through the middle of the defense to score with no one touching him, and still unprepared when that touchdown got called back by a penalty only for Chapel Hill to do the same thing again mere seconds later. The second touchdown stuck.
The rest of the game for the Lions’ was a story of missed opportunities. Their offense spent most of the third quarter struggling to get out of their own territory while up against Chapel Hill’s overpowering defense. Even two turnovers thanks to Chapel Hill fumbles, one recovered by Jamal Robinson and another which bounced right into Jordan Smiley’s hands in the fourth quarter, didn’t manifest more touchdowns. Chapel Hill would go on to score twice more for the final 41-10 score.
“Our kids are playing cleaner football. They’re making better decisions,” said head coach Othell Robinson. “They did a good job of speeding the game up.” As for what went wrong, he said, “We really just weren’t maintaining drives. That was the key to the game. Against a team like that you’ve got to maintain the ball. Our plan was to play keep away with first downs. And after the second possession we struggled with moving the ball.”
He praised the team’s effort and reminded them that a lot of positive things happened in the game, even if it didn’t feel that way at the moment. “Everything’s in front of us,” he said, referring to their upcoming final two games against Palestine and Jacksonville, both of which are, in a sense, playoff games. “We’ve got a must-win situation.”
The Lions are fighting for the same playoff spot against both those teams, and if they can win both games, giving themselves the necessary three district wins, the spot will be theirs.
The Palestine game will be the Lions’ final district road game and will take place on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.