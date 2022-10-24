It was not the outcome the Henderson Lions wanted for their homecoming game as they battled the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 41-10 loss on Friday night, but regardless they played a clean game and their playoff hopes are still alive. 

They looked steady early on as they forced the Bulldogs to punt after their first possession. When it was their ball, the Lions moved methodically down the field with runs and catches by Kaleb Tate and Montana Warren. Warren ultimately couldn’t find his way through the Chapel Hill defenders but the Lions got themselves an early lead with a 36-yard field goal by Julian Garza. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription