Despite the playoffs being out of reach, the Henderson Lions came to compete for their final game of the season against the Jacksonville on Thursday night. It came down to a scoring frenzy in the fourth quarter which ended in a disappointing 44-35 loss.
Their determination would help the Lions come back after falling far behind early in the first half. Jacksonville started strong, scoring consistently throughout the first half. They got two turnovers to help them - a touchback and an interception. They were at 17 points earned from two touchdowns and a field goal before the Lions got on the scoreboard with a two-yard touchdown reception by Kaleb Tate.
The Lions’ offense was heating up and while the defense was able to exert a lot of pressure on Jacksonville quarterback Ryan McCown, they couldn’t consistently slow the Indians down. Jacksonville pulled off a 51-yard touchdown run right after the first Tate touchdown. The Lions answered with one of their best drives of the night with passes to Jamal Robinson, Dashawn Jackson and Robinson again for a 13-yard touchdown pass.
With the second quarter nearly over and the score sitting at 24-14, the Lions tried to put themselves in a better position for the second half with an onside kick. It almost worked and it looked like they’d gotten it, only for the referees to call it back after a long discussion on the field. In another unlucky turn with just 37 seconds left in the half, the Lions looked like they’d gotten an interception, caught by Montana Warren, at the edge of the end zone. A referee initially ruled it that way but it was then overruled by another referee in the midst of a dramatic confrontation with Henderson coaches. More drama ensued when a Jacksonville player got ejected from the game for a personal foul.
Despite all that chaos, the Lions managed to stop Jacksonville from scoring again before the very long second quarter came to an end.
The Lions came back aggressively in the third quarter and snatched another touchdown. Warren carried it 26 yards, smoothly sidestepping the Jacksonville defenders.
Twice more in the game, the Lions got within a field goal of taking the lead. Their first drive in the fourth quarter featured two bad snaps and a fumble that they just barely recovered, but despite that Jacobe Robinson held it together to achieve a five-yard touchdown run himself. A fast-moving drive later culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass by Jamal.
But while the Jacksonville defense was starting to give touchdowns away, their offense was still going strong. They kept the lead, answering the Lions’ final two touchdowns with more of their own. As the fourth quarter drew to close Jacksonville merely had to take a knee to wrap it up.
“The kids competed. It’s not easy being one and eight and still competing hard,” said head coach Othell Robinson. “They didn’t quit.”
It was an emotional end for the season, especially for the seniors whose football era with Henderson is now over. Players could be seen hugging and cheering each other up on the sidelines. Robinson commended them again for the effort and resolve they showed, saying even if this loss doesn’t feel good, “We finished the right way.”