The Henderson Lions just could not be stopped as they crushed the Spring Hill Panthers 56-0 on Friday night’s away game. This was the team’s last non-district game of the season. The Lions currently hold a 3-1 season record.
In the coin toss, Spring Hill won and opted to receive. Lions’ kicker Trust Carston kicked off the game.
The Lions began the first quarter on defense. However, the Panthers’ offense could not compete with the Lions and was quickly knocked off the field.
On offense, the Lions immediately made a statement on the gridiron. Starting at the 42-yard line, quarterback Jacobe Robinson’s long-distance pass brought the team to the red zone. At first, the Lions tried going straight through the middle but were unsuccessful.
Then running back Dallas Alexander pushed through and scored the Lions’ first touchdown right out of the gate. Kicker Julian Garza’s conversion was successful and added another point to the scoreboard.
Spring Hill could not keep up with Henderson’s defense. As a last resort in their fourth down, they punted. Defensive back Tobiaus Jackson caught the punt.
The Lions started on offense at the 20-yard line. Wide receiver Jamal Robinson bulldozed past the Panthers and scored another touchdown with about three minutes left in the first quarter. Garza’s extra point conversion was good.
Again on offense, the Panthers had to resort to a punt on their fourth down. Tobaius intercepted.
Starting the second quarter on offense, Jacobe passed the ball to wide receiver Dashawn Jackson. Dashawn bolted past the Panthers’ defense and brought the team to the five-yard line. In the next play, Jacobe rolled out and passed to Tobaius, who then slipped through the cracks to score the Lions’ third touchdown. Garza’s PAT added another point.
Yet again, Spring Hill punted the ball on their fourth down. Tobaius intercepted again.
At the 34-yard line, the Lions started on offense. Play by play, Dallas, Dashawn, and Jamal inched the ball down the field. Wide receiver Deuce Davis runs the ball to the endzone for a touchdown. Garza’s conversion is good.
On defense, Grange intercepted Spring Hill’s fourth-down punt.
Jamal moves the ball closer to the endzone on offense. However, a penalty over illegal formation bumps the Lions back five yards. This does not hinder them, though, as Jacobe makes a pass to Davis, bringing the Lions to the red zone. Dallas pushes through for a touchdown. Garza’s PAT is good.
With seconds left in the second quarter, the Lions opt for a punt. Garza punts the ball, but Spring Hill intercepts and runs the ball to the endzone. This would have been a touchdown for the Panthers, but a blocking penalty on the team invalidated it.
Coming back from halftime, Spring Hill kicks off. Wide receiver A’jaydon Alexander recovers the ball close to the midfield.
However, the Lions appear to almost lose their footing in the game, as a long pass to Davis and a fourth-down punt from Carston both go incomplete.
The Lions do not stay down for long with defense. Despite the Panthers slowly creeping down toward the endzone, running back Ya’corus Porter intercepts the ball and races down to score another touchdown.
Back on offense, Dallas and running back Tyquavion Fuller both advance the team down the gridiron. Dallas got his hands on the ball again and made it down to the endzone. Garza’s extra point is successful.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions overpower the Panthers as Jamal scores another touchdown with Garza’s extra point.
“Good job doing your job,” Lions’ head coach Othell Robinson said to the team after the game. “When you play the game like that, you have a real chance of being successful. It’s not over; we still have a lot of things to prove.”
This game was also named KLTV’s game of the week.
Next week will be a bye game as the Lions prepare for district games. The Lions will travel to Athens and face the Hornets at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Athens is currently 3-0 this season, dominating Brownsboro, Life Waxahachie, Fairfield, and Wills Point. Last season, the Hornets went 4-6 overall and 0-6 in the district.