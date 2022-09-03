The Henderson Lions endured their second loss of the season on the road against the Hallsville Bobcats with a final score of 49-35 on Friday night. Hallsville is a solid football team, but the Lions’ greatest foe was their own penalties. Nearly every possession by the Lions saw them moving backward as they incurred penalties.
“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” said head coach Othell Robinson after the game. “We’ve got to eliminate these mistakes. That’s been our Achilles heel all year. It’s self-inflicted.”
Hallsville scored their first touchdown early in the first quarter with a quick drive. The Lions got their first touchdown with their first possession as well, thanks to big yardage gains by Jamal Robinson and a dramatic 30-yard touchdown reception by A’Jaydon Alexander.
The Lions’ defense was penalty free and held it together to stop Hallsville’s next drive, even coming close to a turnover when Vantrevious Landon just missed recovering their fumble.
They were in great field position at the 46-yard line after retaking possession. That drive failed to make significant gains thanks to a false start penalty against the Lions and two incomplete passes.
The Lions’ defense looked like it was going to keep Hallsville at bay again. They stalled them with tackles to a third down, only for the Hallsville quarterback to suddenly sprint through an opening in the middle to get the first down. Penalties by the Lions were the Bobcats’ best friend here, as an offside penalty helped Hallsville score again.
After a mandated half-hour lightning delay, the second quarter began, and more penalties piled up. The Lions lost five yards twice due to a personal foul and a false start. They were forced to punt the ball, leading to a huge touchdown run for Hallsville.
The Lions got their second touchdown of the night after Robinson carried the ball to the 23-yard line, followed by Alexander breaking away from tackle attempts to run it into the endzone.
Just when the Lions felt that they were catching up, Hallsville found more holes in the middle of the Lions’ defense. A pass interference flag against the Lions also helped give Hallsville a first down. Seconds later, they got a 34-yard touchdown pass.
There were just over three minutes left in the first half, and despite big gains by Alexander and even quarterback Jacobe Robinson carrying the ball for a first down, they failed to score. A holding penalty cost them 10 yards during that drive.
The score stood at 28-14 at halftime. It might have been tied there were it not for the penalties.
The third quarter saw Hallsville growing its lead considerably. The Lions incurred fewer penalties than the first half, but couldn’t score, and as the quarter ended Hallsville was leading 42-14.
The fourth quarter began positively with successful passes to Shuntreveon Roquemore and Cole Seider, getting the Lions close enough to the endzone for Jacobe to run the ball in himself. The Lions failed to recover the ball with an onside kick, which proved costly as Hallsville took their time with their next possession, shaving minutes from the clock and even scoring again.
The Lions got a shot in the arm when Montana Warren successfully recovered the ball after their onside kick. That possession led to Jacobe running in the ball again to score—the Lions’ final touchdown of the game. By that point, there simply wasn’t enough time to catch up.
Coach Robinson said the team has got to gain some maturity and discipline. “They’re a good football team,” he told the players, referring to Hallsville. “But so are you. Trust the process. Don’t give up.”
The Lions will next play Marshall on the road on Friday.