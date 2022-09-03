The Henderson Lions endured their second loss of the season on the road against the Hallsville Bobcats with a final score of 49-35 on Friday night. Hallsville is a solid football team, but the Lions’ greatest foe was their own penalties. Nearly every possession by the Lions saw them moving backward as they incurred penalties. 

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” said head coach Othell Robinson after the game. “We’ve got to eliminate these mistakes. That’s been our Achilles heel all year. It’s self-inflicted.”

