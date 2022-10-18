Henderson Lions

The Henderson Lions huddle around head coach Othell Robinson after their hard-fought loss against Kilgore on Friday. Robinson praised the character that the players exhibited.

 Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

A match-up against the number one team in the district proved too tough for the Henderson Lions as they fell to the Kilgore Bulldogs 42-21 on Friday night. They began the contest looking sharp only to rapidly lose control of the game and a second-half rally proved too little, too late. 

The Lions started the game with a crisp opening drive after winning the coin toss and choosing to receive the ball. They advanced down the field to put Kaleb Tate in position for a three-yard touchdown—the first time that Henderson has scored on their first possession all season. The defense held firm for a little while after Kilgore took the ball. Penalties even helped make Kilgore move backward early in their first drive. Ultimately, the Lions couldn’t stop Kilgore when it faked a handoff and got a wide-open 30-yard touchdown pass to tie up the game. 

