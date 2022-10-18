A match-up against the number one team in the district proved too tough for the Henderson Lions as they fell to the Kilgore Bulldogs 42-21 on Friday night. They began the contest looking sharp only to rapidly lose control of the game and a second-half rally proved too little, too late.
The Lions started the game with a crisp opening drive after winning the coin toss and choosing to receive the ball. They advanced down the field to put Kaleb Tate in position for a three-yard touchdown—the first time that Henderson has scored on their first possession all season. The defense held firm for a little while after Kilgore took the ball. Penalties even helped make Kilgore move backward early in their first drive. Ultimately, the Lions couldn’t stop Kilgore when it faked a handoff and got a wide-open 30-yard touchdown pass to tie up the game.
There were six minutes to go in the slow-moving first quarter and that was when the tide turned against the Lions. They found themselves losing ground and forced to punt. That ended disastrously when it sailed directly up and bounced right into Kilgore’s waiting hands only 20-yards from the end zone. The Lions weren’t quick enough to stop the resulting Kilgore touchdown.
By the second quarter, Kilgore had taken control of the game and the Lions’ offense labored to gain ground. They dropped the ball after receiving a Kilgore kickoff, meaning they had to start deep in their own territory—in contrast to Kilgore who had been enjoying great field position much of the game. At one point, an unlucky fumble out of Jacobe Robinson’s hands was scooped up by Kilgore for five-yard skip into the end zone.
The Lions would spend much of the second quarter trapped near their own end zone whenever it was their ball. Before halftime, Kilgore’s Isaiah Ross scored again with a nimble 12-yard run weaving through Lions’ defenders. Kilgore kept finding porous spots in the Lions’ defense to take advantage of all night.
Kilgore’s advantageous field position continued into the third quarter and led to another Ross touchdown run, putting them up 35-7. The Lions’ offense looked like it was struggling again on their next drive until, pushed to a fourth down, Robinson outran the Kilgore defenders and darted just shy of going out-of-bounds to secure a first down. Swarmed by Kilgore red jerseys, Robinson somehow spotted Kaleb Tate to pass him the ball. Despite continued Kilgore pressure, Robinson completed a 5-yard pass to Jamal Robinson for the Lions’ second touchdown. It almost failed due to the pass interference but Jamal held on.
With 1:35 left in the third quarter, the Lions attempted an onside kick that surprised Kilgore and looked like it had worked. It would’ve been exactly what they needed but it was called back because of an illegal formation on the kickoff. Kilgore took over and it was only a matter of time before they scored again.
The Lions’ first drive in the fourth quarter proved a good one. A series of successful passes by Robinson to A’Jaydon Alexander, Tate and Amauri Murphy culminated in another Robinson to Jamal touchdown pass, this time six yards.
With the score at 42-21 and six minutes left in the game, the Lions were in a tough spot but not ready to give up. They tried an onside kick, knowing Kilgore was likely expecting it. Due a stroke of bad luck, the ball grazed the leg of a Henderson player after traveling just nine yards. The Lions failed to recover. All Kilgore had to do then was eat up the clock.
Head coach Othell Robinson praised the teams’ character as they huddled together post-game. As a team they’ve shown improved discipline over the season, though Robinson says they’re still incurring 15-yard penalties too often for his liking. “Some of that is part of football,” he said. “But it’s kids that are competing…We’re getting better. It’s a slow process—slower than we want it to be. But the kids are working hard.”
As for their district hopes right now, Robinson said Friday’s loss won’t mean a lot. “We’ve got to win three to get in. We’ve got to beat the right three people. We’re getting better at the right time.” He added that his main concern right now is health since a couple of Henderson players got dinged up—players they can’t afford to lose. “That’s the big question.”
The Lions play their homecoming game next Friday against Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m.