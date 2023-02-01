Both the Henderson boys and girls varsity soccer teams kicked off district play with shutout victories on Friday night. The Lady Lions took down Center 5-0 at home and the Lions won 1-0 over Center on the road. 

“We got the result we wanted,” said the girls’ head coach Oscar Guevara, but he says there are still a few things they can improve on.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription