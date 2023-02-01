Both the Henderson boys and girls varsity soccer teams kicked off district play with shutout victories on Friday night. The Lady Lions took down Center 5-0 at home and the Lions won 1-0 over Center on the road.
“We got the result we wanted,” said the girls’ head coach Oscar Guevara, but he says there are still a few things they can improve on.
Guevara was very pleased with the Lady Lions’ efforts near the end of the game. “The last twenty minutes we did what we were supposed to do,” he said. Earlier he noted that they seemed nervous or rusty after not playing for a week, but they looked how he wanted them to as the match winded down.
Of the Lady Lions’ five goals, two were scored halfway through the first period by Kaylin Aveldaño—called up from the JV for this game—and Kirsten Gasaway. Jordan Williams, Jasmin Sanchez and Gasaway again added the last three goals in the second period.
Over in Center, head coach Jorge Cardenas said it was an outstanding team effort that paid off. Two great saves by Chris Rocha and tight marking from the Lions’ back line by Eric Santillan, Diego Rivas, Diego Cañenguez, Jesus Cabrera, Rafe Whiteside and Kris Reyes foiled Center’s offense. Cardenas credited sophomore Tucker Harvey for his consistent high energy throughout the game and winning a lot of transitional loose balls and Juan Navarro and Juan Gonzales for stretching the field and keeping Center’s defenders on their toes. And it was Andrew Morales who got around his defender in a key moment to make the only goal of the night.
The Lady Lions’ record is 3-2-2 and 1-0 in district as of Friday. The Lions are 7-3 overall and 1-0 in district.
The Lions next faced the Tatum Eagles at home at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night. The JV game originally scheduled at that time was canceled due to inclement weather. The Lady Lions took on the Lady Eagles in Tatum at 5:30 p.m.