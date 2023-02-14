The Henderson Lions defeated New Diana 7-0 after the Lady Lions took down New Diana’s Lady Eagles 11-0 on Friday night.
The Lions’ head coach Jorge Cardenas said the team played better offensively and took advantage of the opportunities they got.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
The Henderson Lions defeated New Diana 7-0 after the Lady Lions took down New Diana’s Lady Eagles 11-0 on Friday night.
The Lions’ head coach Jorge Cardenas said the team played better offensively and took advantage of the opportunities they got.
“After the big loss versus Kilgore the Lions are hoping to keep the momentum going on the next three games before they get to the second round of district games,” he said. They’re at 3-2 in district currently and have a chance to fight for first place. “It will not be easy,” noted Cardenas. “But they first have to play well versus Carthage, Spring Hill, Center and Sabine.”
The seven goals against New Diana were made by Juan Gonzalez (two), Bryan Torres (two) and Juan Navarro, Aaron Thornley and Jesus Cabrera who each got one.
The Lions will play Carthage at home on Tuesday with the JV starting at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m. For Valentine’s Day, the Lions will do a special tribute to their mothers.
With their win, the Lady Lions are 4-0-1 in district, tied with the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs in first place. Carthage will host them for their 7 p.m. Tuesday night game.