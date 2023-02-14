Henderson Lions Soccer @ New Diana - Feb. 10

Henderson Lions Soccer @ New Diana - Feb. 10

The Henderson Lions defeated New Diana 7-0 after the Lady Lions took down New Diana’s Lady Eagles 11-0 on Friday night. 

The Lions’ head coach Jorge Cardenas said the team played better offensively and took advantage of the opportunities they got. 

