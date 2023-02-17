The Henderson Lions varsity soccer team grabbed another win at home on Tuesday when they took down the Carthage Bulldogs 2-0. Away at Carthage, the Lady Lions triumphed 2-1 over the Lady Bulldogs.
“I was proud of the boys for a good, productive game,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas. He saw steady improvement from the team and elements they’ve practiced, like using the width of the field better and switching the point of attack unexpectedly, were executed well against Carthage. “As a trainer and coach it brings satisfaction when things you practice come into reality and give the team an advantage.”
The Lions got one goal in each half by Thomas Marquez and Juan Gonzalez. As of that win they are 4-2 in district play and sit in third-place behind Kilgore and Sabine.
Cardenas notes that it’s still a long road ahead and there’s work they have to do to improve. Their next game will be on Friday at home against Spring Hill. They play at 7 p.m. following the Lady Lions.
In Carthage, the Lady Bulldogs surprised the Lady Lions with an early goal and they were down 0-1 at the half. Head coach Oscar Guevara says that he had a good talk with the girls during halftime about what was happening on the field and what they needed to do as a team.
The determined Lady Lions blazed back early in the second period where they got their first goal of the night by Jordan Williams with an assist from Kirsten Gasaway.
The two teams were locked at 1-1 for a long time with few opportunities thanks to solid defense from both sides. There were only 24 seconds left on the clock when Avigail Bazaldua maneuvered the ball behind Carthage’s defense. Williams took possession and swiftly outran Carthage’s defenders to put the ball in the lower right corner of the goal.
The Lady Lions are 5-0-1 in district play which ties them for first with Kilgore currently. Their home game against Spring Hill will be at 5 p.m. on Friday.