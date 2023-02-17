The Henderson Lions varsity soccer team grabbed another win at home on Tuesday when they took down the Carthage Bulldogs 2-0. Away at Carthage, the Lady Lions triumphed 2-1 over the Lady Bulldogs.

“I was proud of the boys for a good, productive game,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas. He saw steady improvement from the team and elements they’ve practiced, like using the width of the field better and switching the point of attack unexpectedly, were executed well against Carthage. “As a trainer and coach it brings satisfaction when things you practice come into reality and give the team an advantage.”

