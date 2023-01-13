The Henderson boys and girls varsity soccer teams were busy with tournament competition in Longview and Bullard, respectively, beginning with single games each on Thursday afternoon. The Lions fell 0-4 to the Forney Jackrabbits and the Lady Lions went 0-2 against the Palestine Lady Wildcats. The girls went on to face the Bullard JV team in the late afternoon and defeated them 3-0.
The competitions resumed early Friday morning with the Lady Lions shutting out Brownsboro 6-0 and then ending their later Lindale match with a 0-0 tie. The consolation, third place and championship matches for the Bullard tournament will take place on Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. and whichever teams earned spots in those games won’t be officially determined until pool play concludes on Friday evening.