The Henderson Lions Varsity game against the Spring Hill Panthers was canceled earlier this week, and while it was a disappointment Henderson tried their best to find another opponent during the week to play against.
While the Freshman team was able to find a game, their opponent being the Livingston Lions, the Varsity team was not able to secure another opponent. Therefore, the Varsity Lions have not had a game since September 4, when they played and lost against Gilmer.
The overall wins-losses score for the Henderson Lions currently sits at 1-1, and next Friday, Sept. 25 is an open slot on the schedule. The Lions have not had a district game yet.