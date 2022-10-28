In a must-win game against the Palestine Wildcats, the Henderson Lions put up a strong fight that came down to a heartbreakingly close 37-35 loss. It means the end of their playoff hopes, but the Lions played admirably with their backs against the wall on a rain-soaked field and can rightfully take pride in their efforts Friday night.
The first quarter started promising for them with a determined drive powered by quarterback Jacobe Robinson running the ball himself. They made small but steady gains leading to a 10-yard touchdown run by Robinson. That quick drive was outdone by Palestine, whose lightning-fast three-play drive culminated in a powerful 50-yard touchdown run by Tidarion Crawford.
The Lions wavered a bit against Palestine’s defense but after a brief timeout chat with head coach Othell Robinson, they pushed all the way into the Wildcats’ 25 with runs by Montana Warren, Jamal Robinson, and Kaleb Tate. Shuntreveon Roquemore, back on the field after being out for a few weeks, caught two complete passes - the second of which was a 29-yard touchdown pass. Roquemore barely slowed down as he made the impressive catch to get the Lions to a 14-7 lead.
Palestine aggressively came back, pulling off an even better drive than their first one. It ended with a 56-yard touchdown run by Crawford again.
At this point, both teams’ defenses were struggling, but Palestine had a slight edge, and it was only getting stronger.
With 3:24 to go in the first quarter, a recovered onside kick by Palestine turned the tide. Worse for the Lions, the Wildcats’ offense was figuring them out and seemed to know exactly where to go. They claim their third touchdown for their first lead of the game.
The Lions’ next possession carried over into the second quarter. Up until that point, Robinson had been doing well doing running plays himself - but that tactic yielded fewer gains here. A Lions’ punt was then disastrously blocked, giving the Wildcats starting field position right at the Lions’ 40.
The Lions’ defense at points here, highlighted by Isaiah Tavo, Isaac Maps and Vantrevious Landon. They nearly stopped Palestine, holding them to a fourth down, but Palestine’s aggressive strategy paid off when they decided to go for a 17-yard touchdown pass. They boldly went for a two-point conversion and that would ultimately prove crucial to their victory.
The Lions’ next drive didn’t yield more points for them as Palestine shored up its defense. Palestine took over one more time but the half ended before they could score again.
The Lions’ defense stepped up in the third quarter with Tavo and Landon being standouts again. Palestine had to punt for the first time and it gave the Lions’ great field position - the worst turn of fortune for them in a game that had so far gone their way. And as the defense held strong, the Lions scored twice more with 42-yard and 15-yard touchdown passes caught by Warren.
The score was 29-28 and so far, they were doing what they had to. They stopped another drive by Palestine that had carried over from the third quarter but came up short in their next possession, foiled by incomplete passes. The Lions had all three timeouts left in the fourth quarter but despite that advantage, Palestine ate up eight minutes from the clock. They scored again with just under two minutes left and got another two-point conversion to boot, putting the Lions in a very tricky position with just one timeout left. Robinson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jamal, putting the score at 37-35 with only 33 seconds on the clock. Their chances rested on recovering an onside kick, but it was not to be.
The Lions will wrap up their season 7:30 p.m. next Friday against Jacksonville at home for their Senior Night.