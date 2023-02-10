Lady Lions go 5-4 in penalty shootout

In hard-fought matches against the Kilgore Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night, the Lions ultimately fell 4-0 at home and the Lady Lions took a 2-2 draw before going five for five on their penalty kicks.

