Lady Lions go 5-4 in penalty shootout
In hard-fought matches against the Kilgore Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night, the Lions ultimately fell 4-0 at home and the Lady Lions took a 2-2 draw before going five for five on their penalty kicks.
“That’s why [Kilgore] is number one,” said boys head coach Jorge Cardenas after their game. Most of the first half was “manageable” for the Lions, he said. They spent a lot of it defending their goal but held their own and pulled off several impressive saves. They were only behind 1-0 after Kilgore got its first goal at the end of the half.
Around Kilgore’s second goal things went downhill for the Lions. They were suddenly down a key player when Andrew Morales got a red card and they had to play shorthanded. When Kilgore grabbed goals three and four the tired Lions had less than twenty minutes on the clock—not enough to turn the game around.
The loss puts the Lions at 2-2 in district play.
It got very competitive for the Lady Lions over at Kilgore. The Lady Bulldogs scored first and the Lady Lions answered that only minutes later with a goal by Jordan Williams assisted by Kirsten Gasaway. They got goal number two with a penalty kick, again by Williams, and the Lady Lions led 2-1 at the half.
Late in the second half Kilgore tied it up and the match had to go into overtime. After two scoreless ten-minute halves they went to penalty kicks. Henderson went five for five with goals by Williams, Ashlee Rodriguez, Anna Kate Mansinger, Gasaway and Hali Reyes. Jordyn Lybrand stopped Kilgore’s fifth kick to give the Lady Lions’ the win for the shootout.
Head coach Oscar Guevara commended the girls for how they handled all the hard fouls in the game. Both teams received yellow cards but Kilgore got two red cards. “Our girls showed strong character and discipline during the game. I’m very proud of them!” he said. “Kilgore is a very good team but last night we just executed things a little better than them.”
In JV games against Kilgore, the Lions lost 1-0 and the JV Lady Lions lost 3-1.
The varsity Lady Lions are 3-0-1 in district play as of Tuesday. They will travel to New Diana for a 5 p.m. game on Friday night. The Lions will play New Diana at the same location at 7 p.m.