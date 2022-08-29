The Henderson Lions put up a mighty fight but couldn’t close the deal and lost 26-22 against Liberty-Eylau in their football season opener on Friday night. It was a disappointing finish after a rollercoaster of a game, in which the Lions made several exhilarating plays but plenty of blunders that brought them back down to earth.
“We made too many mistakes,” said head coach Othell Robinson after the game. “Didn’t tackle well. Didn’t finish our plays. Didn’t block. Too many turnovers. We beat ourselves.”
It started well enough. The Lions won the coin toss, which they deferred to the second half, and they even sacked the Liberty-Eylau quarterback to help stop their first drive cold. They made small gains during their first possession, but the defense seemed to quickly figure them out. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson made an incomplete pass and threw another away when under pressure, and though receiver Jamal Robinson made a big catch, that first drive didn’t get far.
By the end of the first quarter, Liberty-Eylau had scored after a pass right into the endzone. The Lions fell just short of intercepting that one.
One of the Lions’ highlights of the night came in the second quarter when running back Kaleb Tate found an opening and made a spectacular 87-yard touchdown run. The Lions missed their extra point like Liberty-Eylau had done earlier, tying the game at 6-6. Liberty-Eylau ate up the clock for the rest of the second quarter. They seemed to grow more confident the longer they held the ball. Lions defensive back Montana Warren came through several times to stop the offense, but Liberty-Eylau kept managing first downs and scored again.
“The defense, we were there—we just missed too many tackles,” noted Coach Robinson. “We allowed them to play keep away.”
Jamal Robinson made several solid catches in the little time left in the second quarter, but that didn’t manifest enough first downs. The Lions then missed a 47-yard field goal attempt to end the first half.
A strong drive for the Lions in the third quarter was cut short near the endzone when the ball got knocked out of Jacobe’s hands and Liberty-Eylau took possession. The Lions held them back and after a personal foul committed by Liberty-Eylau, the Lions were where they needed to be for Tate to score, running right through the middle. Any momentum gained from that was short-lived because Liberty-Eylau abruptly scored again with their own huge touchdown run down the far sideline that caught the Lions off-guard.
Despite double coverage by the defense, Jamal Robinson pulled off an impressive touchdown reception that rejuvenated the Lions in the fourth quarter, tying up the game. With five minutes left, the Lions were keenly aware that time was not on their side. Liberty-Eylau incurred some penalties and bungled some passes, but kept making gains. Their receiver was wide open again to make their final touchdown of the night. When they unexpectedly fumbled during their extra point attempt, Lions’ defensive back Shuntreveon Roquemore scooped up the ball and left Liberty-Eylau in the dust as he ran it all the way to score.
With just three minutes left, the game stood at 26-22, and it was Henderson’s ball. Victory was in reach, but the pressure to execute just one more touchdown had them making too many mistakes. By that point, Robinson said they also were running out of the right personnel due to injuries and cramps.
“It always comes down to the last few minutes,” Robinson sighed, citing what plagued the team last season.
Liberty-Eylau took the ball and ran out the clock to end the game.
The Lions’ record now sits at 0-1. They will play Hallsville on the road at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.