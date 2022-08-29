The Henderson Lions put up a mighty fight but couldn’t close the deal and lost 26-22 against Liberty-Eylau in their football season opener on Friday night. It was a disappointing finish after a rollercoaster of a game, in which the Lions made several exhilarating plays but plenty of blunders that brought them back down to earth. 

“We made too many mistakes,” said head coach Othell Robinson after the game. “Didn’t tackle well. Didn’t finish our plays. Didn’t block. Too many turnovers. We beat ourselves.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription