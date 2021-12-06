The varsity Henderson Lions competed in a basketball tournament in Athens Thursday through Saturday to prepare for the upcoming district season next month. On Thursday morning, Henderson kicked off the tournament with a 73-50 win over Dallas Christian from Mesquite, TX.
Both teams sized each other up in the first quarter, but by the end, Henderson pulled ahead with 19 points. The Chargers trailed behind with 17 points.
Dallas Christian appeared to lose their footing in the second quarter as the Lions left them in the dust. Henderson lead with 14 points added to the scoreboard, while Dallas Christian only added eight points.
In the third quarter, the Chargers stayed down as the Lions widened the gap with 26 points. Dallas Christian had 15 points.
The final quarter sealed the Lions’ fate with a win, despite the Chargers coming back for revenge. The Lions came out on top with 14 more points. Dallas Christian could not keep up, lagging behind with 10 points.
In this match, small forward Devin Phillips lead the pack by scoring 27 of those 73 points. Out of 10 two-point field goal attempts, he made eight of them. He also scored two three-point field goals out of nine attempts. Out of 19 single-point field goals, Phillips scored 10. Out of six free-throw attempts, he scored five. He also had four steals.
Right behind him, center and power forward Jacobe Robinson scored 12 points for the Lions, with six two-pointers, one three-pointer, and six field goals.
Point guard Josh Simpson and center/power forward Austin Berry both made noise on the court as sophomores, putting 19 more points up on the scoreboard for Henderson.
Simpson scored three two-point field goals, one three-pointer, four single-point field goals, and one free throw.
Berry scored three two-point field goals, one three-pointer, and four single-point field goals.
Small forward Jay Alexander, substitute Avi Patel, center Dequavion Kelly, and forward Brandon Paske made up the remaining points for the Henderson Lions.
Alexander scored two three-point field goals and two single-point field goals.
Patel scored one two-pointer and one single-point field goal.
Kelly scored two two-point field goals and two single-point field goals. Also, Kelly had 100% accuracy for every shot he attempted.
Paske scored one three-point field goal and one single-point field goal.
The results of other games from the Athens tournament were not avaliable as of press time.
On Tuesday, the Henderson Lions will travel to face the Hallsville Bobcats in a non-district match. Freshmen will start at 5 p.m., junior varsity will start at 6:15 p.m., and varsity will start at 7:30 p.m.
The Lions will kick off the district competition with an away game on Jan. 4 against the Spring Hill Panthers.