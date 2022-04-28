As the nation’s football fans gather tomorrow night to watch their favorite teams level up with fresh faces, the people of Henderson will sit on the edge of their seats as one of their own, Trestan Ebner, will be potentially drafted into the NFL.
The annual NFL Draft will be televised at 7 p.m. tomorrow, 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. All of the listed networks will also stream the draft on their apps for mobile phones and tablets and smart TVs.
Fans without access to the networks can also listen to the draft on Sirus XM, ESPN Radio, and Westwood One Sports.
All 32 NFL teams will be selecting a total of 262 newly-eligible prospects. About 470 prospects will participate in the NFL draft this year.
Additionally, Ebner is one of eight Baylor players who will possibly be selected.
All NFL teams will hold seven rounds to select their prospects.
“Being in the NFL is a lifelong dream,” Ebner said. “It feels amazing [to be here]. There’s a lot of talent out there, and not everyone makes it out.”
On the NFL’s website, Ebner was given a 5.91 grade, meaning that he would be suitable as an “average backup or special-teamer.” The highest grade a prospect can earn is an 8, meaning that they are “the perfect prospect.”
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Ebner to the Dallas Cowboy’s Tony Pollard, as he displays similar pass-catching reliability. Zierlein also predicts that he will be a priority free agent.
In the NFL, a priority free agent is a prospect who was not drafted but then immediately signs with an NFL team.
If Ebner is not selected for the draft, he says that he hopes to end up in Florida or Tennessee.
Ebner graduated from Baylor University last year with a bachelors degree in Communications.
During his career at Baylor, he played as a running back for the Bears. During his last season there, he was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and became the first-ever Baylor football player to exceed 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards.
Overall, the Baylor Bears wrapped up their 2021 season in second place in the Big 12 league.
Ebner began his football career in 2014 as a sophomore at Henderson High School, under former head football coach Phil Castles. He played for the Lions as a receiver, quarterback, linebacker and defensive back.
As a Henderson Lion, Ebner was named one of the nation’s top 300 recruit and all-purpose star. He also walked across the graduation stage with an 2016 UIL Class 4A All-State honorable mention as a receiver after he lead the Lions to the regional semi-finals game.
“Trestan always had natural ability, but the reason he is where he is and about to be drafted is because of the work he has put in,” Henderson athletic director Clay Freeman said. “He hasn’t just relied on his ability. He gets after it in the off-season, works hard every day, and makes himself better.”
“He also is a good person and he cares about others. He is the kind of man that will help someone in need, and he is always thinking about giving back to his town and school.”
“The thing I am most proud of him for is the degree he has earned from Baylor University. That is something that can never be taken away from him. If he plays in the NFL ten years or if he doesn’t play another down, he will always have tremendous opportunities because of his degree.”
“Any organization that drafts him won’t regret it. He will be a great teammate and will make them a better football team. We are so proud of him and are looking forward to what is in store for him. It has been so much fun watching him the past five seasons at Baylor University.”
Despite being over 150 miles away from his hometown community, Ebner has found ways to give back. Last summer, he visited his alma mater and held a free football camp for Henderson student-athletes to sharpen their skills.
Also, he continuously uses his Twitter account to retweet senior Henderson Lions’ season highlight videos.
“I’m forever grateful to be born in such a great place [Henderson],” Ebner said. “It’s a blessing to be playing beyond high school.”