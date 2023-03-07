Area teams from Henderson, Leverett’s Chapel (LC) and Overton sent athletes to the Girls Region 3 powerlifting meet at Eustace High School on Saturday and four girls finished in the top two of their weight classes to qualify to State. 

Henderson’s Nolyn Norris took first place in the 148 class in the 4A Large School competition. She lifted a total of 930 lbs. (385 squat, 190 bench, 355 deadlift). It is the sophomore’s second year in a row winning first in her weight class and she also won Best Squat. She was Regional Champion in the 165 class last year where she finished in seventh place at State. 

