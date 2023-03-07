Area teams from Henderson, Leverett’s Chapel (LC) and Overton sent athletes to the Girls Region 3 powerlifting meet at Eustace High School on Saturday and four girls finished in the top two of their weight classes to qualify to State.
Henderson’s Nolyn Norris took first place in the 148 class in the 4A Large School competition. She lifted a total of 930 lbs. (385 squat, 190 bench, 355 deadlift). It is the sophomore’s second year in a row winning first in her weight class and she also won Best Squat. She was Regional Champion in the 165 class last year where she finished in seventh place at State.
Currently ranked number one in the region, Norris is ranked number four overall in the state.
Freshman Logan Johnson placed second in the 220 class with 785 (320 squat, 170 bench, 295 deadlift).
Other medalists for Henderson were Madison Fancher and Chantevia Foster. Fancher was fourth in the 181 class with 595 (220 squat, 150 bench, 225 deadlift). Foster took fourth in the 259+ class with 780 (300 squat, 195 bench, 285 deadlift).
For the 1A-2A competition, LC’s Jayden Pierson took first place in the 181 weight class with 800 (290 squat, 175 bench, 335 deadlift). It is the junior’s second year qualifying to State.
Junior Isaira Avalos placed second in the 165 class with 800 (315 squat, 165 bench, 320 deadlift). This is Avalos’ first year qualifying to State.
LC’s Jackeline Avalos placed fifth in the 123 class with 625 (225 squat, 130 bench, 245 deadlift).
Three of Overton’s athletes were Regional medalists including Lillie McAdams, Mason Fenter and Kasha Williams.
Williams placed fourth in the 198 class with 850 (315 squat, 170 bench, 365 deadlift).
McAdams placed fifth in the 259 class with 755 (290 squat, 165 bench, 300 deadlift).
Fenter placed fifth in the 114 class with 595 (250 squat, 120 bench, 225 deadlift).
Tatum’s Itzel Garcia-Juarez placed fourth in the 198 class in the 3A Large School meet with 760 (320 squat, 140 bench, 300 deadlift).
In the 3A Small School meet, West Rusk’s Rachel English placed fourth in the 220 class with 825 (365 squat, 180 bench, 280 deadlift).
LC’s Pierson and Avalos are set to compete in the 1A-2A State competition on the morning of March 15 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Henderson’s Norris and Johnson will compete in the 4A Big Schools State competition in the afternoon of March 17 at the same location.
Boys Regional Powerlifting Qualifiers: The Regional powerlifting meets for boys are taking place at Arp High School from March 9 to 11. Below are the area athletes who have qualified.
Henderson: Preston Goodman, Cy Sledge, Josh Mata, Kaleb Tate, Dominick Alvarez, Josh McAlister, Tremaine Dixon, Brock Johnson and Johnathan Bateman
Overton: Bryson Bobbitt, Hunter Klima, Vance Fletcher, Chris Andrade and Kadden Williams
Leverett’s Chapel: Demarion Brown, Eduardo Espinosa and Raymond Espinosa
Tatum: Xavier Moore, Rylan Freeman and Laynce Welch
West Rusk: Alejandro Netro, Jace Reasoner, Christian Manes and Travion Anthony