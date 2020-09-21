The Henderson Lady Lions took on the Lindale Eagles this past week on Tuesday night in a conference game hosted at home. The game was a bit of a disappointment, with a three-set loss for the Lions. The overall score of the game was 0-3, with the Lions district score as of Sept. 16 being 0-3 in wins-losses.
The first set started out close, with both teams feeling each other out. However, when the Falcons picked up their pace, the Lions were trapped already. The set ended 18-25, with the Falcons taking control of the Henderson Lion’s home court. The scores for the other two sets were 15-25 and 16-25.
The Lions did not go down without a fight, trying their hardest to bounce back, but they could not quite close the point gap in either set.
The district game Friday night was hosted at home, with their opponents from Spring Hill. The Lions overall score of wins-losses this season prior to the game was 6-7, with their game from Friday night being added to the update next week.