In their first tournament of the season the Henderson Lady Lions varsity soccer team battled all the way to a second-place trophy finish on Saturday evening, losing the championship game 1-2 in a rematch against Mabank. They first played Mabank on Thursday morning, tying them 2-2. On Friday they grabbed two victories, shutting out the Palestine JV 7-0 and Athens 4-0 to win their group. They defeated Lindale 1-0 in their early Saturday afternoon semifinal game to earn their spot in the evening championship.
After playing such a gauntlet the team was tired, and head coach Oscar Guevara cited that as a reason why they didn’t play to their full potential at the end.
The girls were visibly disappointed by the final loss but Guevara encouraged them to learn from the experience. Goalkeeper Jordan Lybrand told the girls after the game that this is what playoffs are like—they have to get used to being tired and pushing through. “Don’t expect to have good refs,” Lybrand added since some players had expressed frustration with calls by the referees.
“Don’t let people get in your heads,” said Jordan Williams.
Guevara said the team did well in their first tournament and he got to know their capabilities better. “It’s going to help them down the road.” The players also know better what to expect and what he expects of them. The main thing they have to focus on now is conditioning because “we’re not where we need to be.” He had a strategy for them to overcome Mabank’s early lead in the first half but the team running out of steam foiled that.
The Lady Lions will compete in a second tournament from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14 at Bullard. At the same time, the JV Lady Lions will be competing in a tournament at Pine Tree.
Meanwhile, the Henderson Lions boys varsity team has added two shutout wins to their overall season record, first with a 6-0 victory at home over Hudson on Friday and 3-0 one over New Summerfield Monday at home. They play in their first tournament in Longview between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.
The Lions JV team also wrapped up their first tournament at Hudson where they finished first in their group and earned second place after making it to the Saturday championship game. They will also participate in the Longview tournament.