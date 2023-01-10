In their first tournament of the season the Henderson Lady Lions varsity soccer team battled all the way to a second-place trophy finish on Saturday evening, losing the championship game 1-2 in a rematch against Mabank. They first played Mabank on Thursday morning, tying them 2-2. On Friday they grabbed two victories, shutting out the Palestine JV 7-0 and Athens 4-0 to win their group. They defeated Lindale 1-0 in their early Saturday afternoon semifinal game to earn their spot in the evening championship.

After playing such a gauntlet the team was tired, and head coach Oscar Guevara cited that as a reason why they didn’t play to their full potential at the end.

