Henderson High School (HHS) held a ceremony on Tuesday morning celebrating five student-athletes, Camille Freeman, Trace Antunes, Jacobe Robinson, Jamal Robinson and Jaci Taylor for National Signing Day. Students, teachers, coaches and family members gathered in the high school gym to watch the five sign their letters of intent and listen to remarks from their coaches read out by HHS coach and teacher Kyle Farrell.
Freeman is attending East Texas Baptist University on a volleyball scholarship. The school is also her sister, Cassie, and her father, Henderson athletic director Clay Freeman’s, alma mater. “Camille is the athlete that every coach wants to coach,” said her volleyball coach Keasa Bonds. “As team captain she led with grace and tenacity. The will be missed next year but we know she’ll be great at ETBU.”
Antunes has earned a fishing scholarship to the University of Montevallo, whose fishing team is ranked number one in the nation. Antunes said this is a goal he’s been working towards for six years. His accomplishments earned him an invitation to the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster Combine where he finished 16th out of the top hundred 100 in the nation. “I want to say thank you to my family for everything,” said Antunes. “This means I can take my fishing to the next level and hopefully excel even further.”
Jacobe has earned a football scholarship at Boston College. “Jacobe is an intelligent, gifted leader on our team and two-year starter here at Henderson. Always has a smile on his face, but he’s a true competitor deep down,” said Farrell. “Boston College is known for tough and poised quarterbacks and that’s just what they’re getting in Jacobe. Boston College will be a major test for you to be able to balance academics and athletics, but I know that you’re up to the task. It’s been a pleasure watching you grow up and turn into the young man you’ve become.”
His brother, Jamal, will be attending Midwestern State on his own football scholarship. Of Jamal, Farrell said he is the guy that shows up and puts in the work and truly has fun with what he does. “That fun-loving, hardworking attitude is infectious. It makes you want to have fun coaching…I’m excited to see the things you’ll accomplish at Midwestern State. I think you’re primed and ready to do great things there. It’s been a pleasure to watch you and coach you over the years.”
Taylor has earned an academic scholarship to LeTourneau University where she will play softball. Her coach, Darien Resendez, says, “Jaci is a natural-born leader with true athleticism. Jaci is passionate about what she does and cares deeply about her community. She has had a wonderful legacy on the Henderson Lady Lion softball program as a four-year varsity starter as well as academic and athletic All-District honors each season that she participated. LeTourneau is extremely lucky to get an athlete as driven as Jaci is.”