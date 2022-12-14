Henderson High School (HHS) held a ceremony on Tuesday morning celebrating five student-athletes, Camille Freeman, Trace Antunes, Jacobe Robinson, Jamal Robinson and Jaci Taylor for National Signing Day. Students, teachers, coaches and family members gathered in the high school gym to watch the five sign their letters of intent and listen to remarks from their coaches read out by HHS coach and teacher Kyle Farrell. 

Freeman is attending East Texas Baptist University on a volleyball scholarship. The school is also her sister, Cassie, and her father, Henderson athletic director Clay Freeman’s, alma mater. “Camille is the athlete that every coach wants to coach,” said her volleyball coach Keasa Bonds. “As team captain she led with grace and tenacity. The will be missed next year but we know she’ll be great at ETBU.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription