The Henderson Lions hosted a power-lifting meet Thursday at the Student Activity Center at the high school campus.
Tysen Pierce in the 132-pound class took fourth place (squat, bench, dead lift) with lifts of 285, 155 and 325 for a total of 765 pounds.
D’Cameron Walker in the 148-pound class took first place with lifts of 435, 275 and 425 for a total of 1,135 pounds.
Giovanni Morales in the 165-pound class took fifth place with lifts of 355, 215 and 375 for a total of 945 pounds.
YaCorus Porter in the 165-pound class took third place with lifts of 400, 265 and 470 for a total of 1,135 pounds.
John Cyrus in the 165-pound class took fourth place with lifts of 350, 225 and 450 for a total of 1,025.
Samuel Quintanilla in the 275-pound class too fifth place with lifts of 435, 225 and 450 for a total of 1,110 pounds.
Mason Adams in the Super Heavyweight class took second place with lifts of 435, 255 and 390 for a total of 1,080 pounds.
Chapel Hill’s Brayden in the 275-pound class had to highest gross score of 1,520 pounds (640, 380, 500).
For the Lady Lions, Hali Reyes in the 114-pound weight class took second place with lifts of 250, 110 and 225 for a total of 585 pounds
Brekaelah McAllister in the 148-pound weight class took fourth place with lifts of 245, 95 and 245 for a total of 585 pounds.
The Lions will travel to Chapel Hill Feb. 6 for their next meet.
Team Totals
Longview Pine Tree 54 points
Tyler Chapel Hill 34 points
Lindale 33 points
Jacksonville 24 points
Henderson 21 points
Whitehouse 12 points
Big Sandy Harmony 8 points