Henderson High School hosts summer basketball camp

Sneakers squeaked on the shiny floor of the Henderson High School’s gym this week as boys and girls dribbled their way through Lion’s Pride Basketball Camp.
Henderson ISD’s basketball coaches hosted a free camp from Mon. to Wed. this week to improve young players’ skills. Third through fifth graders attended the morning session, and middle schoolers attended the afternoon session.
The coaching staff guided the players through warmups, drills, and basketball games. The older players did more complex drills than the younger session.
On the last day of camp, both sessions were divided into 12 groups and played six small-scale games against each other. Then, coaches redivided the students into larger teams for a real match.
All players received a participation certificate at the end of the camp. Coaches encouraged the players to have fun playing the sport, keep practicing at home, and stay kind.