The Henderson Lions could have its new head football coach announced very soon. The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) has assembled a hiring committee and the selection process is well underway. They received over a hundred applicants and conducted twenty interviews over two days last week.
The committee, which is made up of teachers and administrators across the District, will go through a scoring process after the first round of interviews and call back top candidates for a follow-up round in the coming days. Interviews are said to be going well and the committee is happy with the candidates they’ve seen.