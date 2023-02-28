Mikeya Washington - UT-Arlington runner, Henderson graduate

Mikeya Washington, a 2021 Henderson High School graduate and sophomore at UT-Arlington, took third place in the 60m dash at the WAC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Spokane, Wash. She finished with a PR time of 7.45.

Mikeya Washington, a 2021 Henderson High School graduate, competed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, Wash. over the weekend where she took third place in the 60m dash. A sophomore at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), Washington finished with a PR of 7.45 and the fifth-best 60m dash time in UTA history. 

Injuries and COVID-19 disruptions made Washington’s road to UTA a bumpy one. Her athletic career began in the fourth grade when she started running club track with the Tyler Metro Track Club and continued with the ERI Stars Club out of Frisco, TX where she was a four-time American and qualified for the Junior Olympics right before the pandemic hit. She was a high school junior and for the first time in years she couldn’t train or run meets. 

