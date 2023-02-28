Mikeya Washington, a 2021 Henderson High School graduate, competed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, Wash. over the weekend where she took third place in the 60m dash. A sophomore at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), Washington finished with a PR of 7.45 and the fifth-best 60m dash time in UTA history.
Injuries and COVID-19 disruptions made Washington’s road to UTA a bumpy one. Her athletic career began in the fourth grade when she started running club track with the Tyler Metro Track Club and continued with the ERI Stars Club out of Frisco, TX where she was a four-time American and qualified for the Junior Olympics right before the pandemic hit. She was a high school junior and for the first time in years she couldn’t train or run meets.
“Mikeya had to learn how to work through adversity during that time,” said her mother, Mesha Washington. “She was scared she wouldn’t get a track scholarship due to not having a junior year of track.”
To encourage her, Washington’s parents and coaches told her to look at it as a test of her faith. She continued working out in her backyard until she was able to return to track practice.
An injury in her senior year threw another wrench into her plans, limiting her competition and training time. Despite that, Washington qualified for regionals just as she had as a freshman and sophomore and she made it to finals. She got to sign her letter of intent for UTA but she struggled in her freshman year after being unable to do a full season’s workout in her senior year of high school.
Her mother said, “[Mikeya] continued to work hard no matter what she was up against.” That perseverance has brought her to where she is today.
“This is our first year in the WAC,” said Washington. Last year she competed in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC). “I feel that I have started it off well and I will continue to produce off of that. There is only more to come. Now it’s time to make an outdoor statement!”
Her outdoor season for UTA kicks off on March 4. The 2023 WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will start on May 11 at Stephen F. Austin University.
Washington was named to the student-athlete Academic Honor Roll by the Sun Belt Conference last fall. While attending Henderson she was also a three-time All-American. In addition to the 60m dash, she runs the 100m dash, 200m dash and the 4x100 relay at UTA. One of the highlights of her athletic career at Henderson was competing against Sha’Carri Richardson in the finals during the 4A regional meet as a freshman.