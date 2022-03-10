Henderson High School’s girls’ powerlifting team made some noise in the Mabank High School gym on Friday at their regional powerlifting competition.
As a team, the Lady Lions placed 7th overall out of 26 teams. Three Lady Lions qualified to advance to the state competition in Corpus Christi next weekend.
“Every single one of our girls hit multiple PRs,” powerlifting coach Kyle Farrell said. “I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work and dedication.”
Nolyn Norris won the regional championship in her weight class as well as the Most Outstanding Lifter of the meet award. She also qualifed to compete in the state competition. Norris is in the 165-lbs weight class.
Brekaelah McAllister placed third in the 181-lbs weight class and qualified for a spot in the state competition.
Aelena Kellum took fourth place in her weight class and also qualified to go to Corpus Christi’s state competition. Kellum will compete in the 198-lbs weight class.
Despite not qualifying for state, Madison Lazaro won fifth-place in the 220-lbs weight class.
Jasmine Simon, Cayla Thomas, and Ashley Martinez all participated but did not place.
All seven girls on the Henderson powerlifting team competed in the regional competition.
To qualify for regionals, a student-athlete must be ranked in the region’s Top 12 of their weight class.
Going into regionals, Norris was ranked first in the region’s 165-lbs weight class and McAlister was ranked second in the region’s 181-lbs class.
The boys’ powerlifting team will compete in their regional meet on Friday at Arp High School. 10 boys qualified to compete, with three alternates.
These students who will be competeing are Cy Sledge, Martin Camargo, Cole Seider, Josh Mata, Yacorus Porter, Kaleb Tate, Eujayvion McAlister, Devin Fields, Brock Johnson, and John Bateman.
Hunter Harkins, Dominick Alvarez, and Joe Herrera will be alternates.
Students who advance to the boys’ powerlifting state meet will travel to Abilene’s Taylor County Expo Center on Mar. 26. Start times of the competition have not yet been announced.