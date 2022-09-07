The Henderson Lions cross country team started their fall 2022 season on a high note with a third-place finish at their White Oak meet on Friday morning. The varsity boys team’s point total was 101, behind district champions Kilgore who finished with 94 points.
“Everyone ran their hearts out and performed outstanding,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas. “We are very proud of them.”
Andrew Morales placed third and Adrian Saucedo placed 12th in the varsity race. Cardenas gave a shoutout to junior varsity runners Thomas Marquez for placing eighth in his race and Jazlin Garza for placing sixth in hers.
Henderson Middle School runner Joseph Morales placed eighth and all of the Middle School girls finished below 41 out of 125 runners in their meet on Saturday morning.
The cross country team will travel to Hallsville for their next meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.