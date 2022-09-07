The Henderson Lions cross country team started their fall 2022 season on a high note with a third-place finish at their White Oak meet on Friday morning. The varsity boys team’s point total was 101, behind district champions Kilgore who finished with 94 points.

“Everyone ran their hearts out and performed outstanding,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas. “We are very proud of them.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription