The Henderson Cross Country team competed last week, with the High school team competing on Friday, Sept. 18, and the Middle school competing on Saturday, Sept. 19. The meet was hosted by Twin Oaks Ranch, in Lindale, for the Van YWAM Invitational.
The High school varsity team had a separation for the girls and boys in distance, where the Varsity boys ran a 5 kilometer and the Varsity a 2 mile. The Middle school team all ran a 2 mile regardless of gender.
The Varsity boys on Friday made good time out on the track, with three out of the four boys who competed being able to complete within the top twenty. The Varsity boys team is composed of four young athletes named Andrew Morales, Brandon Guevarra, Eric Suarez, and Juan Gonzales.
Morales was able to secure the highest rank out of the entire Varsity team in the boy's race, with the fifth-place position. He managed to secure his spot with a time of eighteen minutes and 55 seconds. Guevarra came along right beside him, securing the sixth place in the race, and his time was one second behind Morales at eighteen minutes and 56 seconds.
Suarez was able to make it into the top twenty with the seventeenth place. His time for the run was twenty minutes and 10 seconds, not far behind the other two. Gonzales brought up the rear of the Varsity team with his time of twenty-three minutes and 33 seconds putting him in the thirty-first place position. Though he was further behind the other three, Gonzales managed to run a pretty amazing time overall.
In the Varsity girls team, only one young athlete is representing the Henderson Lions, and her name is Ashley Martinez. She ran the 2 miles Friday and managed to secure the tenth place spot. Her time was a whopping fourteen minutes and 41 seconds, one of her fastest times yet!
In the Middle school tournament that Sat. there weren’t any girls representing Henderson on the team; however, there were three boys who competed. The three boys who competed were Adrian Saucedo, Matthew Davis, and Austin Bisnette.
Saucedo was able to take second place with an amazing time of twelve minutes and 22 seconds, while Davis was behind him with a time of twelve minutes and 45 seconds, which placed him in third. Bisnette secured the 22 place, with a time of fifteen minutes and 8 seconds.
These young athletes compete to win that weekend, and their effort bared fruit with their accomplishments. The next tournament that the Varsity competed in was this Saturday, in Longview at the LeTourneau meet. The Middle school team will have their first district meet this coming Tuesday in Tyler, for the District 16-4A meet.