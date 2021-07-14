This year’s middle school and high school cheerleaders debuted at multiple showcases this week, featuring cheers, chants, and stunts they learned at their summer cheer camps.
The middle school’s showcase was at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at Henderson Middle School’s indoor gym. 13 girls performed six crowd-favorite cheers, including Let’s Go Blue, Let’s Go White, Two-Bits, H.O.L.D., and their spirit routine.
This year’s Cubs cheerleaders are A’Nyjha Myers-Rowe, Anna Mansinger, Brenli Padgett, Cami Cornelius, Elizabeth Byrd, Kaitlynn Brooks, Kenley Burt, Madison Adams, Makayla Sanders, Maleya Washington, Mckenna Moon, Olivia Crockett, and Preslie Costlow. The team’s sponsor is middle school math teacher Paige Sweeney, and their assistant sponsor is Ally Smith.
Varsity cheer coach Teila Washington led the middle school camp, which lasted three days. The squad learned over 25 chants and cheers. Cheerleaders from the varsity team also dropped in to help welcome the new cheerleaders to the program.
The freshmen and junior varsity squads combined their showcase at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the high school gym. As one team, the girls performed a cheer and a dance with exceptional stunts. The squads also debuted new uniform shells, which were custom-made for the girls.
This year’s freshmen cheerleaders are Adalee Chastain, Addison Davis, Addison Graham, Addison Standley, Amari Barr, Anabel Fajardo, Dayla Jiles, Kaitlyn McDaniel, Nolyn Norris, and Tara McNew.
This year’s junior varsity cheerleaders are Aubrey Ellis, Caylie Copeland, Grace Propes, Gracie Briscoe, Hailey Gowen, Libby Rockey, Lily Hathorn, and Randi Goen.
Both squads attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association home camp. UCA instructors came to the high school gym and taught them skills that pushed the girls out of their comfort zones.
“Everyone showed up [to the camp] on time,” both squads’ sponsor Julia Cassard said. “In all my years, I don’t think I’ve ever had a squad like that.”
The 19 cheerleaders also tried out for UCA’s All-American title. Norris, Mcnew, Standley, Jiles, Rockey, Hathorn, and Copeland were honored at the showcase for earning the title. As All-Americans, these girls will have the opportunity to perform in exclusive events. UCA instructors also handed out various awards to both squads at the showcase.
UCA will be coming back to Henderson on Monday as the varsity squad also attends a three-day home camp. The team will also debut new uniform shells at their upcoming showcasing.