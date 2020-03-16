The Henderson Lady Lions softball team put a goose egg on another team Tuesday with a 3-0 over Carthage in non-conference play. The Lady Lions are 13-4-2 on the season.
This is the ninth shutout win for the Lady Lions.
It was a great way to finish out the last game before district,” said Henderson coach Kamyrn Jones. “Wells pitched great in the circle and we played great defense behind her.”
Madeleine Wells went the distance in six innings, tossing a three-hitter and striking out nine.
“You know, Carthage is a tough team, so to get a win over them is a big victory for us,” Wells said, post game. “To pitch a shutout is even bigger.”
“They (the pitches) were moving pretty good, but they made contact. I was glad my defense was there to pick me up,” she said.
Wells relied heavily on her rise ball pitch most of the evening.
The Lady Lion defense gobbled up nine fly-ball outs in support of Wells.
The Lady Lion offense scored one run in the first and two in the third.
Wells went 2-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base and a run scored.
Kaylie Clark went 1-for-1 with a walk and hit by pitch. She scored twice and stole a base.
Trinity Sledge had a single and run scored.
Moriah Guerrerro had a two-RBI single in the third inning of scoring.
The Lady Lions will open district play at home Tuesday against Chapel Hill.