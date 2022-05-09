Both the Henderson Lions varsity baseball team and the Lady Lions varsity softball team qualified for this season’s UIL playoffs for a chance to become state champions after placing in the top four in their district.
The baseball team played their first playoff round against Texarkana’s Liberty-Eylau Leopards on Friday night. They will also take on the Leopards in two more matches this weekend. Overall results were not avaliable as of Friday’s press deadline.
The Henderson Lions come off of a tough 0-1 loss to Bullard in their final district game mid-April. However, despite the loss, the Lions held fourth place in the district with a 7-5 record this season.
The Liberty-Eylau Leopards come off of a blow-out 10-0 win against the North Lamar Panthers. The Leopards maintained their third-place ranking in their district.
2014 was the last and only time the Henderson Lions and the Liberty-Eylau Leopards faced each other in baseball, and Henderson won that game 13-5.
The softball team played their first round of the playoffs last weekend against Pleasant Grove at Marshall High School.
They played three matches against Pleasant Grove, winning the first one but losing the remaining two.
The Lady Lions started off strong with a 13-9 win in the first match.
However, Pleasant Grove bounced back and overwhelmed the Lady Lions with a 12-1 and 10-0 back-to-back win.
Pleasant Grove will advance to the area championship round of the playoffs against Farmersville this weekend.
The Lady Lions wrap up their season, celebrating a notable 8-2 record in district play and taking second-place in their district. Their only losses this season were against Bullard’s Lady Bulldogs, who overwhelmed the Lady Lions with 10-1 and 16-0 wins, respectively, during district play.
This season was also head softball coach Dariann Resendez’s first season with the Henderson Lady Lions.
“If somebody would have told me all that this year would have brought me, I would have never believed them,” she wrote in a Facebook post after their season ended officially. “My heart grew in so many ways. I am thankful for all my people who support me and even more thankful for all of my Henderson people who have loved me, supported me & have guided me through out this first year for me. The support I have around me is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced."