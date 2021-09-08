Henderson alumni makes history with over 1,000 yards

Trestan Ebner, a former Henderson Lion and current fifth-year Baylor running back, made program history on Saturday’s season opener game against Texas State after walking away adding 120 rushing yards to his career total. Currently, he has 1,016 rushing and 1,225 receiving yards in his career.
Ebner is the first player in Baylor’s program history to stack up over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving. Last year, Ebner ended the season as the first among active running backs in the nation, and he was also the first running back from Baylor to exceed 1,000 receiving yards.
The Baylor Bears won their game against Texas State 29-20. They are scheduled to play Texas Southern University at 6 p.m. this Saturday. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.
Ebner was also named Louisville Sports Commission’s 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List earlier this year. The watch list recognizes NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision players who are notable for their versatility on the field. Last September, Ebner was named in the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll.
As a Henderson Lion, Ebner played under head coach Phil Castles as an all-purpose receiver, quarterback, linebacker, and defensive back until he graduated in 2016.