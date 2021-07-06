Henderson advances to semi-finals in Dixie Boys State Tournament

14-year-old boys stained their white pants with red dirt Wednesday evening as Henderson competed in the semifinals of the Texas Dixie Boys 14U State Tournament.
The Henderson boys played against Panola County at 5 p.m. in the Henderson Sports Complex after defeating Hallsville Tuesday evening.
Panola took the victory with a final score of 13-0. The team advanced to the championship game against East Montgomery County’s blue team.
This game marked the third time Henderson has competed against Panola in the tournament. The semifinals’ result is the third loss for Henderson.
The championship game was played at the Henderson Sports Complex at 7 p.m. on Thursday. EMC Blue was named the 2021 14U state champion with a 3-1 victory. They will play in the Dixie Boys World Series at the end of July in Monroe, LA.