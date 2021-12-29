The Henderson Boys Baseball Association announced on Tuesday that they will begin registration for this year’s spring season on Saturday.
HBBA is a Dixie Youth and Dixie Boys baseball association. Their spring season starts in March and runs through May, with All-Star tournament following.
According to the HBBA website, they will offer T-ball to 5 and 6 year olds. The registration fee is $75.
They also offer Dixie Baseball to ages 7 through 14 with a $100 registration fee. Family and sibling discounts and scholarships will also be avaliable.
To register, parents or guardians must visit their website (www.hendersonbba.org/) and create an account or log in.
The association also announced their new board members and changes in leadership.
Dillion Heim, Shannon Brantley and Jordan Hawkins will be joining the HBBA board.
“We would like to thank Casey Lebow, Brandon Bogle and Jared Finley for their years of volunteering on the board of our organization,” HBBA posted on their Facebook page. “So many days and nights you guys volunteered your time for the betterment of the kids of HBBA and for that we are so appreciative. We are here and ready to serve the people however that may be.”
The association’s president, Kirk Greenhouse, also stepped down to vice president and handed the presidency to Alex Hawkins.
“Kirk has made his second home the baseball field for many years,” HBBA wrote. “He has put his heart and soul into the betterment of HBBA and has made it the success it is today. Please help us welcome Alex to his new role and wish him nothing but success as he gears up to fill some pretty big shoes!”
Last season, HBBA had a 9U team finish third in the Dixie State tournament.
HBBA is located at the Henderson Sports Complex, which is across the street from Wylie Elementary and Wylie Primary schools.