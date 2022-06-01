Henderson cheer, drill team, twirler seniors perform for the last time at Pass the Torch ceremony
Multiple graduating students from Henderson High School took to the spotlight for the final time at the Pass the Torch ceremony on Thursday morning.
The seniors performed between groups of seniors passing torches down to underclassmen in different extracurricular activities.
After the first group of torches was passed, Olivia Howard, an Honor graduate and the Lionette drill team captain, lead her Lionettes to the gymnasium floor for their final performance. The group danced a pom-pom routine to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” by Fergie.
Howard was Junior Lieutenant for the Lionettes last school year and was the junior varsity Lionettes’ assistant during her sophomore and junior years.
Howard will attend Kilgore College in the Fall to earn an associates’ degree before transferring to Texas A&M University for her bachelor’s. She plans on pursuing a career in education.
Then, the senior twirlers presented their routine for the last time, followed by a solo perfomance from feature twirler Gracie Lane.
Lane has been HHS’ feature twirler since her sophomore year. During her sophomore year, she was a co-feature twirler with a senior, but after that senior graduated, she was the sole feature twirler.
Upon graduation, she plans on continuing her feature twirling career at the Mississippi State University while majoring in Civil Engineering.
To wrap up the ceremony, the senior members of the cheerleading squad gleefully bounced onto the HHS gym floor for the last time together.
In total, there were nine seniors on the cheerleading team this year: Aleece Schuster, Alyssa Perry, Ella Wheat, Alexandria Brooks, Aubani Pace, Gabby Bell, Mary Margaret Tipps, Heidi Stewart, and Venecia Medford.
Some of these cheerleaders also performed with Henderson High School’s first ever competitive cheer team. They placed 11th at their first state competition and also qualified to compete in the National Cheerleading Association’s national competition in Orlando, Florida.
Schuster, Perry, and Pace will continue their cheer career at the University of Texas at Tyler, cheering competitively with the Patriots.
The girls officially signed a letter of commitment in March and participated in the signing ceremony after the Pass the Torch ceremony.
These student-athletes graduated walked across the stage and received their high school diploma on Thursday night.