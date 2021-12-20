The West Rusk Lady Raiders fell short 37-62 to Gladewater’s Lady Bears in Tuesday night’s non-district home game.
This match improves Gladewater’s overall season record to 6-0, and West Rusk’s record drops to 8-7.
West Rusk kicked off the first quarter with a bang as Faith Cochran and Piper Morton raced to score a two-point field goal each, putting the Lady Raiders in the lead.
Gladewater fought to narrow the gap, but Stormie Lejeune’s and Jamie Casey’s two-point field goals kept them ahead.
Soon, the Lady Bears caught up and tied 8-8, thanks to a few two-point field goals. However, Lady Raiders’ Raylee Moseley and Shynise Smith put them ahead again.
With two two-point field goals and a three-pointer, Gladewater caught a foothold and ended the quarter with a five-point lead.
The Lady Bears sank their teeth in and refused to let go of the lead in the second quarter. Even with Morton’s two-point field goal and Raven Pryor’s free throw, West Rusk could not keep up. Gladewater put 11 points up on the scoreboard, while the Lady Raiders lagged with five.
In the third quarter, West Rusk came back with a fire, but it was not strong enough to take the lead. Morton shot three free throws, but Gladewater stayed on the Lady Raiders’ tails as they shot a two-pointer.
Jamie Casey made a free throw, and Paulina Mata made a two-point field goal. Yet, the Lady Bears kept up with another free throw and two-pointer.
Morton and Casey and Smith all scored a two-point field goal each, but Gladewater widens the gap with four two-point field goals and a three-pointer.
The Lady Bears added insult to injury as they swept past West Rusk with another four two-point field goals and a free throw. The Lady Raiders tried to keep up with Morton’s two-pointer and Pryor’s four free-throws, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.
West Rusk also hosted Harleton’s Lady Wildcats Friday night to kick off district play, but results were not available as of press time.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Arp at noon on Monday to take on the Lady Tigers in a district game.
Then, West Rusk will take a break for the holidays and is scheduled to continue district play at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. The Lady Raiders will host Elysian Fields’ Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Yellowjackets are 0-1 in the season, as of press time.