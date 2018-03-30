TROUP — The Henderson Middle School boys and girls track team prepared for district by winning three of four divisions during the Troup Relays this week.
Both the seventh and eighth grade boys captured first place as did the seventh grade girls. The eighth grade girls, meanwhile, placed second behind champion Sabine.
All four Henderson teams run in their respective district meets this week.
The girl’s meet will be Monday in Rusk, while the Cubs’ district meet is Tuesday at the same location.
Eighth Grade Boys
Henderson won all three relays and the team title.
The Cubs racked up 188 points overall and beat second place Sabine by 31. Nacogdoches Moses (72), Troup (65) were third and fourth.
The 400-meter relay team of Christian Brown, Devin Fields, Tobiaus Jackson and Cordarious Grange finished in 47.28 seconds, while the 800 relay team of Jonathan Ellis, Jackson, Brown and Yacorus Porter had a time of 1:40.98. Jackson, Ellis, Grange and David Magouirk took the 1600 relay in 3:53.79.
Ellis won the 200 (25.02), Donovan Davis captured the 110 hurdles (19.1), Fields took first in the shot put with a toss of 43 feet, 11 inches, and Porter earned first in the long jump (17-9).
Second-place finishes went to Nathan McKinney (high jump, 5-6), Fields (discus, 107-1), Tomari Dixon (shot put, 39-0), Porter (100, 12.49), Davis (300 hurdles, 49.44) and Brown (200, 25.37).
Jacob Medford notched third in the discus (77-1), Kyler Branham finished third in both the 300 hurdles (51.02) and 110 hurdles (19.78), Magouirk grabbed third in the 400 (1:00.42) and Grange placed third in the 100 (12.3).
McKinney registered fourth in the 400 (1:00.44), while Phillip Floyd (pole valt, 7-0), Brown (long jump, 16-6) and Trust Carston (triple jump, 32-6) also earned fourth.
Magouirk finished fifth in the triple jump (32-4), and Lance White came in sixth in the 2400 (9:21.27).
Eighth Grade Girls
Annabel Orta won a pair of gold medals, and Allison Rivera, Kie’Aara Dunham, Gabby Bell and the Lady Cubs’ 800 relay team earned first place.
Henderson took second in the team standings with 170 points. Sabine won with 189, while Nacogdoches Moses (72) and West Rusk (60) were also in the top four.
Orta won both the 800 (2:43.7) and 400 (1:05.96), Rivera captured the discus (79-1), Dunham brought home first in the 100 hurdles (17.99) and Bell finished first in the 100 (13.41).
The Lady Cubs’ 400 relay team of Ty’Esha Mosley, Taylor Helton, Keanna Barnes and Bell earned first in 51.71.
The 1600 relay team of Mia McNew, Venecia Medford, Jessica Smith and Ally Brooks garnered second (4:49.21) as did the 800 relay team of Helton, Bell, Aubani Pace and Mosley (1:53.61).
Brooks notched second in the pole vault (6-0), while Mosley was second in the 100 (13.41.3).
Dunham registered second in the shot put (33-8), McNew took second in the 400 (1:08.14) and Helton grabbed second in the 300 hurdles (58.87).
Trinity Weeks placed third in the high jump (4-4) and fourth in the 200 (29.81), while Mosley was third in the shot put (32-8).
Orta (1600, 6:36) and Helton (long jump, 13 1-1/2) also earned third, while Rivera (shot put, 31-0) and Brooks (300 hurdles, 1:00.66) both came in fourth.
Fifth place finishes went to Brooks (triple jump, 27 10-1/2), Orta (long jump (13 0-1/2), Briley Brown (100 hurdles, 20.14), Jessica Smith (200, 29.84) and Fatima DeLaCruz (2400, 11:40).
Venecia Medford placed sixth in both the long jump (12-1) and 400 (1:10.89), and Brooks came in sixth in the 100 hurdles (20.17).
Seventh Grade Boys
Josh Howard earned two gold medals, and Bryce Medford and two relay teams also finished first.
Howard captured the 100 (12.09) and triple jump (37 10-1/2), and Medford captured the 200 (26.19).
Henderson’s 400 relay team of Medford, Juan Navarro, Howard and Quay Fuller earned first (49.02), while the 1600 squad of Alex Garza, Navarro, Kyndal Jurek and Fuller also came in first (4:10.40).
The 800 relay unit of Medford, Navarro, Jurek and Garza notched second (1:46.16) as did Howard (high jump, 5-0 and 200, 26.82), Van Landon (discus, 80-1), Navarro (triple jump, 37-6), Hayden Thompson (2400, 9:51.04) and Fuller (100, 12.4).
Bronze medals went to Garrett Simmons (pole vault, 5-6) and River Bogle (pole vault, 5-6), Medford (long jump, 15-11 and discus, 77-1), Jurek (triple jump, 33 7-1/2), Dexter Ignot (800, 2:34.73) and Thompson (1600, 6:23.58).
Nathan Boyett was fifth in the 1600 (6:37.03) and sixth in the 2400 (10:22.05), Bogle finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (55.65) and Kameron McAlister notched fourth in the 400 (1:04.49).
LaShadrick Williams registered fourth in the 110 hurdles (21.01), Landon brought home fourth in the shot put (30 5-1/2), Fuller notched fourth in the high jump (4-1) and Navarro placed fourth in the long jump (15 6-1/2).
Garza garnered fifth in the same event (15 1-1/2), and Aaron Wallace came in fifth in the pole vault (5-6).
Henderson racked up 204-1/2 points as a team. West Rusk was second with 153, while Sabine came in third with 103.
Seventh Grade Girls
Marin Love won a pair of gold medals as did two of Henderson’s relay teams. Those first-place finishes helped the Lady Cubs to 179 points and first overall in the team standings.
Sabine (14) took second, while Arp (86) was third. Troup (69), West Rusk (54) and Winona (34) rounded out the top six.
Love cruised to a win in the 1600 (6:30.89) and also captured the 400 (1:09.55). She also notched second in the 800 (2:43.4) and sixth in the triple jump (26-11).
Tori Garcia (discus, 72-10), and Jaci Taylor (100, 13.76) also picked up gold medals for the Lady Cubs.
The 1600 relay team of Alyssa Adams, Kara Washington, Marissa Aparicio and Avigail Bazaldua came in first in 4:53.95, while the 400 squad of Brekalah McAlister, Washington, Abby Everitt and Taylor finished first in 55.05.
The 800 relay unit of A.J. Johnson, Adams, Rayna Cariker and Taylor placed second (2:00.36).
Adams was third in the 200 (30.6), Gabby Murphy placed third in the 1600 (6:43.02) and Everitt notched third in the 100 hurdles (19.93).
McAlister placed third in the 100 (14.59), Aparicio garnered third in the 400 (1:11.83), Washington picked up third in the triple jump (28-10) and Ty’Ra Mosley earned third in the 300 hurdles (1:00.08).
Fourth-place finishes went to Sunni Goen (300 hurdles, 1:01.13), Jessica Eastland (discus, 48 2-1/2), Bella Harber (1600, 6:43.24), Johnson (100, 14.78) and Cariker (100 hurdles, 20.59).
Laney Walker came in fifth in the shot put (26-5), Jordan Williams was fifth in the 2400 (11:30.78), Murphey took fifth in the 800 (2:51.58) and Everitt notched fifth in the 300 hurdles (1:01.45).
Adams (long jump, 12 1-1/2), Mosley (100 hurdles, 21.07), Eastland (shot put, 26-3) and Washington (400, 1:14.11) each finished sixth.