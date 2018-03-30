The Henderson boys golf team features a trio of seniors and two sophomores. The Lady Lions, on the other hand, will take three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior to the District 16-4A golf tournament.
It kicks off Monday at Woodhollow Golf Course in Longview, and the second and final round is set for April 9 at the same location.
The three seniors on the Lions roster — Zeb Linebarger, Vinay Patel and James Maddox — are all in their third year of starting at the varsity level.
“They take the leadership role and are solid kids that have come through my coaching for the last four years,” said Henderson golf coach Greg Gooding. “I don’t worry about those guys.
“They practice well and play hard, and I don’t have to follow them around the course. They know the rules, which is important, so I just let them go and play their tournaments,” Gooding said.
Sophomores Caleb Medford and Kole Jordan make up the rest of the varsity squad.
The Lions missed a berth at regionals last year. Henderson finished third in the district tournament. This year, the battle is for second, according to Gooding, who admits Carthage has the best team in the district.
“Center lost some kids (from last year) as did Rusk,” he said. “Carthage has the best team in district, but we played against Center and Rusk at the Center Tournament.
“Center beat us by 10-12 strokes, and we beat Rusk. Second place is going to come down to whomever can put in better rounds,” he said.
The Lady Lions, meanwhile, feature three freshmen — Meg McAnally, Macy Watson and Lilly Turlington — along with junior Alyssa Pinnell and sophomore Lily Charlo.
Gooding said the freshmen come from coaching backgrounds, and their parents either played golf or coached sports.
“The freshmen have experience from playing on a summer tour last year, and they come from a coaching background,” he said. “We also have two that made it to regionals last year.”
This year, the Lady Lions finished second in one tournament and fourth in another.
“They’ve competed well this year,” said Gooding. “We’ve taken home some medals in 2-3 tournaments, so that’s pretty solid going into district play.”
Gooding said his players have been able to get little practice over the past few weeks due to rain.
“It’s tough to play in tournaments when you practice twice in two weeks,” said Gooding. “We’ve been hurting on getting practice time in.”
Through it all, though, things will come down to the most simple of things.
“The kids know they’re in contention, and I like the fact we have the potential to shoot good scores because it comes down to who shoots the best scores,” said Gooding. “We’re just going to have to do it if we want to go to regionals.”