After qualifying in a tough competition ol, all seven members of Henderson’s girls’ powerlifting team will be traveling to Mabank High School on Friday for their regional competition. The start time for regionals has not yet been announced.
The boys’ powerlifting team will be at Arp on Mar. 11 for their regional competiton. Names of the qualified athletes has not yet been finalized and released.
To qualify for regional competition, athletes must be ranked in the Top 12 of their region’s weight class.
Currently, Henderson’s Nolyn Norris is ranked first in the region for the 165-lb class, and Brekaelah McAlister is ranked second in the 181-lb class.
At the Pine Tree meet earlier this month, Norris took first place in her weight class. Additionally, McAlister took 4th place in her weight class.
Aelena Kellum took second place, Madison Lazaro took third place, and Jasmine Simon took fourth place in their respective weight classes.
As a team, the girls placed fourth overall. 19 female teams were competing at the meet.
Although Cayla Thomas and Ashley Martinez did not place in this meet, they will also compete in regionals.
At the same meet, the boys’ team placed second overall, missing first place by a mere two points.
Eujayvion McAlister and Devin Fields both placed first in the 275-lb weight class and the 308-lb weight class, respectively.
Kaleb Tate took second place in the 181-lb class, and John Bateman also placed second in the Super Heavyweight class.
Cy Sledge, Martin Camargo, and Brock Johnson all placed third in their weight classes. Sledge placed in the 123-lb class; Camargo placed in the 148-lb class; and Johnson placed in the 308-lb class.
At regionals, the top two athletes in each weight class will advance to the state competition.
For the girls’ team, state competition is set for Mar. 17 through Mar. 19 at Corpus Christi. Starting time is to be determined.
The boys’ state competition is scheduled for Mar. 26 at the Taylor Expo Center in Abilene. Starting time is to be determined.
Henderson High School competes in powerlifting through the Texas High School Powerlifting organization.
The team is in Division I, Region III.