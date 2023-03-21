West Rusk 20, Jefferson 0 - District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders grabbed another double-digit win on Friday with shutout pitching by Lilly Waddell. Waddell pitched four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs, striking out eight and walking one. Natalie Christy threw one inning to close the game.
Carlie Buckner hit a grand slam in the first and also added singles in the second, third and fifth innings. Buckner and Kyrsten Price got five RBI each. Waddell drove in four runs with four hits, Christy drove in three with two hits and Piper Morton drove in two runs with two hits.
The undefeated Lady Raiders are hosting Tatum on Tuesday.
Tatum 10, Waskom 0 - District 16-3A: The Lady Eagles got a shutout win against Waskom on Friday led by Noa Cart, who threw for five innings, allowed two hits and zero runs, struck out seven and walked zero.
Tatum took off with three runs in the first inning thanks to a triple by Yahnya Acevedo that drove in two runs and walks by Camryn Milam, Sanyia Cotton and Aundrea Bradley. They added seven runs in the fourth with singles by Jasmine Taylor, Cotton and Katie Tropes and walks by Lily Crawford and Acevedo.
The Lady Eagles stole nine bases overall with Milam getting three and Cotton getting two. They were also perfect on the field, committing no errors. Crawford and Propes tied for the most chances with six each.
After Friday, the Lady Eagles are 2-2 in district play.
The Henderson Lady Lions (District 17-4A) will have their district opener on Tuesday with a home game against Kilgore.