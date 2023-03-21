West Rusk 20, Jefferson 0 - District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders grabbed another double-digit win on Friday with shutout pitching by Lilly Waddell. Waddell pitched four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs, striking out eight and walking one. Natalie Christy threw one inning to close the game. 

Carlie Buckner hit a grand slam in the first and also added singles in the second, third and fifth innings. Buckner and Kyrsten Price got five RBI each. Waddell drove in four runs with four hits, Christy drove in three with two hits and Piper Morton drove in two runs with two hits. 

