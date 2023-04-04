Henderson 4, Gilmer 3 - District 17-4A: The Lady Lions overcame Gilmer's early 2-0 lead with three runs in the fourth inning where Jacie Boothe, Ta'niya Vanzandt, Charli Bird, Chloe Ellis and Jaci Taylor all singled. Gilmer tied it up in the top of the fifth but doubles by Kristina Jackson and Boothe inched Henderson ahead again for the final score. 

Boothe pitched four innings where she allowed only four hits and struck out four. Ellis pitched three innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four. 

