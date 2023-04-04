Henderson 4, Gilmer 3 - District 17-4A: The Lady Lions overcame Gilmer's early 2-0 lead with three runs in the fourth inning where Jacie Boothe, Ta'niya Vanzandt, Charli Bird, Chloe Ellis and Jaci Taylor all singled. Gilmer tied it up in the top of the fifth but doubles by Kristina Jackson and Boothe inched Henderson ahead again for the final score.
Boothe pitched four innings where she allowed only four hits and struck out four. Ellis pitched three innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four.
Boothe and Taylor had three hits each and Bird drove in two runs. As a team the Lady Lions had 13 hits.
Now 3-1 in district play, the Lady Lions are visiting Spring Hill on Tuesday.
West Rusk 14, Waskom 1 - District 16-3A: Lilly Waddell pitched all five innings and gave up just three hits and one run while striking out five and walking two. The Lady Raiders opened a huge lead early on with doubles by Waddell and Kyrsten Price in the first, doubles by Piper Morton and Waddell and singles by Natalie Christy, Price and Macie Blizzard in the second and a triple by Morton and singles by Christy and Waddell in the third. Morton scored their last run on a wild pitch in the fifth. Waddell went for 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Raiders in hits.
The 8-0 Lady Raiders are off on Tuesday and will visit Arp on Friday.
Overton 9, New Summerfield 7 - District 19-2A: The Lady Mustangs were down 6-5 at the top of the fifth when Nobles tripled and drove in two runs. Nobles made three hits overall including a triple in the top of the third. Halle Mayfield and Chelsea Jordan hit a double each. Kyuana Brown got a single and drove in two runs.
Overton's Brylie Smith was on the mound for all five innings. She allowed seven runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out five.
Now 6-2, the Lady Mustangs will host Carlisle on Tuesday.
Carlisle 0, Big Sandy 17 - District 19-2A: The Lady Indians couldn't contain the Lady Wildcats as the latter collected six runs in the first inning, ten in the second and one more in the third for a shutout win. Carlisle's Joana Canchola threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs, walking four and striking out one. Madison Nix pitched the last two and one-third innings, allowing five hits and 11 runs and walking eight.
Carlisle moves to 3-7 in district play and visits Overton on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 9, Joaquin 33 - District 22-2A: Friday’s game was cut short by inclement weather and they resumed the third inning on Monday. The Galcats got a good number of hits in but were outmatched by Joaquin’s offense. After the Lady Rams charged to an early 10-run lead, the Galcats made a strong showing in the third inning. Chasity Garcia hit a triple with the bases loaded, driving in three runs. Trinity Cotton, Molly Frazer, Ashlyn Little, Bree Moore, Abby Bishop and Allie Durrett hit singles.
Multiple fielding errors proved costly for the Galcats as the Lady Rams more than doubled their lead to end the game at five innings.
Garcia pitched all five innings for Mt. Enterprise, giving up 24 hits, walking 17 and striking out two.
Mt. Enterprise is 0-6 and will host Garrison on Thursday.