Henderson 11, Center 1 - District 17-4A: Jacie Boothe and Chloe Ellis’ combined pitching earned a no-hitter for the Lady Lions at Center on Friday. Boothe pitched three and two-thirds innings where she struck out five and allowed zero hits. Ellis pitched one and one-third innings, striking out four and allowing zero hits as well.

The Lady Lions were up 2-0 after the first inning and shot further ahead with nine more runs in the second. A handful of doubles by Ty’Ra Mosley, Charli Bird, Ellis and Ta’niya Vanzandt and singles by Jaci Taylor, Boothe, Kristina Jackson and Mackenna Moon contributed to the Lady Lions’ offensive onslaught. Of their 12 hits total as a team, Vanzandt, Bird, Taylor and Moon each had two. Ellis, Taylor and Jackson had two RBI apiece.

