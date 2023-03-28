Henderson 11, Center 1 - District 17-4A: Jacie Boothe and Chloe Ellis’ combined pitching earned a no-hitter for the Lady Lions at Center on Friday. Boothe pitched three and two-thirds innings where she struck out five and allowed zero hits. Ellis pitched one and one-third innings, striking out four and allowing zero hits as well.
The Lady Lions were up 2-0 after the first inning and shot further ahead with nine more runs in the second. A handful of doubles by Ty’Ra Mosley, Charli Bird, Ellis and Ta’niya Vanzandt and singles by Jaci Taylor, Boothe, Kristina Jackson and Mackenna Moon contributed to the Lady Lions’ offensive onslaught. Of their 12 hits total as a team, Vanzandt, Bird, Taylor and Moon each had two. Ellis, Taylor and Jackson had two RBI apiece.
The 2-0 Lady Lions will host Carthage on Tuesday, which will also be their sponsor night.
Tatum 12, Arp 9 - District 16-3A: The Lady Eagles’ Camryn Milam and Aundrea Bradley drove in three runs each in their high-scoring game against Arp. Milam had four singles, the most of Tatum’s 15 hits overall. Beka Stockton got two hits including a triple. Yahnya Acevedo, Lily Crawford and Jasmyne Taylor got two singles apiece.
The Lady Eagles stayed close on the scoreboard with Arp until the fifth where they collected five runs. Arp made a strong comeback attempt in the sixth but couldn’t make up the difference.
Stockton started and closed the game for Tatum, pitching seven innings where she allowed nine hits, nine runs, walked four and struck out six.
The Lady Eagles move to 3-3 in district play and will host Jefferson on Tuesday.
West Rusk 4, Troup 0 - District 16-3A: Lilly Waddell pitched a shutout, allowing only four hits across seven innings. With 116 pitches she struck out 16 and walked one.
The Lady Raiders picked up their first two runs in the third inning with singles by Piper Morton and Waddell. A single by Natalie Christy in the fourth brought home Carlie Buckner, and a sacrifice fly by Buckner in the fifth brought home Morton. The Lady Raiders had seven hits overall with Waddell and Christy hitting three and two singles respectively.
The Lady Raiders move to 6-0 in district play and will visit Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Overton 3, Hawkins 9 - District 19-2A: It was almost a shutout for Hawkins’ pitcher Trinity Hawkins, who allowed zero hits and zero runs for six innings before the Lady Mustangs got three hits against her in the seventh for their three runs. Kayla Nobles and Brylie Smith doubled and a ground out by Halle Mayfield drove in another run.
Smith pitched six innings for Overton, allowing nine runs on 10 hits, walking two and striking out five.
Overton is 4-2 in district play and visits Union Hill on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Beckville 15 - District 22-2A: Strong pitching by Beckville’s Emily Grandgeorge over three innings shut out Mt. Enterprise on Friday. Grandgeorge struck out five and allowed zero hits.
The Galcats fell behind by 13 runs in the first inning due to fielding errors. Carli Reeves got them the first out at first base and pitcher Chasity Garcia struck out one batter and threw out another at first base to end the tough inning.
Madi Inerrarity and Molly Frazier caught the ball for two outs in the second and Ashlyn Little threw out a runner at first.
In the third, Garcia threw out a runner at first and caught a foul ball for the second out before the game was called.
Garcia pitched two and two-thirds innings overall, allowing 15 hits and 16 runs, striking out one and walking one.
The Galcats are 0-4 in district play and are hosting Timpson on Tuesday.
Carlisle 12, Ore City 23 - District 19-2A: The Lady Indians kept fighting after Ore City took a 13-4 lead by the first inning in Monday’s home game. They picked up three runs in the third and four in the fourth but couldn’t hold off Ore City’s offense to make up the difference.
Carlisle moves to 1-5 in district play and will host Union Grove on Tuesday.