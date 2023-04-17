Henderson 1, Carthage 5 - District 17-4A: The Lady Lions' seven hits didn't produce the runs they needed to catch up to Carthage on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs were up 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Chloe Ellis got on base with a single and then scored Henderson's sole run after Jacie Boothe singled on a high fly ball to center field.
Addy Davis, Charli Bird, Jaci Taylor and Ta'niya Vanzandt all hit a single apiece.
Boothe pitched the first three innings where she allowed two hits and two runs and struck out four. Ellis took over for three innings and allowed five hits and two runs and struck out five.
Now 5-3 in district play, Henderson visits Gilmer on Tuesday.
West Rusk 10, Tatum 1 - District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders are closing in on a district championship after their latest win. Pitcher Lilly Waddell was in fine form for all seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking four and striking out 14.
West Rusk took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and sprinted away for good with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. They tallied 13 hits including a solo home run by Waddell. Waddell and Natalie Christy led the team in hits with three each. Chelsea Buckner's two hits produced four RBI.
Beka Stockton pitched six innings for Tatum, allowing nine runs on seven hits, walking eight and striking out seven. Noa Cart pitched one inning in relief, giving up one run and two hits.
Yahnya Acevedo, Aundrea Bradley, Camryn Milam and Lily Crawford got one single each for Tatum.
West Rusk is 11-0 in district play and faces second-place Troup on Tuesday for their last district game of the season. A win there would secure the title and a loss would mean sharing the title with Troup.
Tatum is 5-6 and will visit Arp on Tuesday for their final district game.
Overton 20, Ore City 10 - District 19-2A: Ore City racked up eight runs in the first only for Overton to nearly double that amount in the bottom of that inning with 14 runs. Multiple singles, a double and fielding errors helped the Lady Rebels gain their brief lead and then the Lady Mustangs took advantage of errors and 11 walks.
Both teams cooled down on offense for the next two innings. Overton had another hot inning in the fourth, adding five more runs.
The Lady Mustangs had eight hits overall. Halle Mayfield went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead them in hits. Mayfield and Sarah Emery each had three RBI.
Brylie Smith pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and ten runs, walking four and striking out one.
Overton 8, Union Grove 7 - District 19-2A: Overton took an early lead and fended off a Union Grove comeback for their rescheduled district game on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs tallied two runs in the first and five in the second and held a 7-2 lead for three innings after that. The Lady Lions made things interesting with three runs in the six and two more in the top of the seventh to tie it up. Overton's Kayla Nobles hit an inside-the-park solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, saving the victory.
Anna Perkins went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Overton in hits. Mayfield, Nobles and Emery each had two hits. Nobles led in RBI with four.
Smith pitched seven innings, allowing ten hits, walking two and striking out four.
Overton moves to 9-3 in district play. A second-place finish is within reach if they can win their next two games, starting with a home game against first-place Hawkins on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 6, Garrison 15 - District 22-2A: The Galcats added runs nearly every inning but Garrison swiftly outpaced them to end the game in five innings. Their best inning was the third where Chasity Garcia, Carlee Reeves, Molly Frazer and Bree Moore all singled to earn three runs.
Garcia allowed three hits over the five innings, walked seven and struck out two. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Mt. Enterprise in hits.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Shelbyville 10 - District 22-2A: Game two of their doubleheader on Friday was another loss for the Galcats. Reeves got their only hit, a single in the bottom of the fourth.
Garcia gave up ten runs on five hits over five innings, walking five and striking out one.
Now 0-11, theGalcats will host Beckville on Tuesday.