Henderson 1, Carthage 5 - District 17-4A: The Lady Lions' seven hits didn't produce the runs they needed to catch up to Carthage on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs were up 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Chloe Ellis got on base with a single and then scored Henderson's sole run after Jacie Boothe singled on a high fly ball to center field.

Addy Davis, Charli Bird, Jaci Taylor and Ta'niya Vanzandt all hit a single apiece.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription